Top 100 2018 - £75m - £99.99m

Alan Boswell Group

Harbour House, 126 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1UL

Website: www.alanboswell.com

Contact name: Alan Boswell.

MD/chairman: Chris Gibbs,

Alan Boswell.

Tel: 01603 218000

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 80%

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Attleborough, Boston, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Grimsby, Peterborough.

Staff numbers (total): 350

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 186

Major specialisms: Property

Major trading subsidiaries: Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers, Alan Boswell Insurance Services, Alan Boswell Insurance Management, Alan Boswell Insurance Advisers, S-Tech Insurance Services.

Acquisitions in past two years: S-Tech Insurance Services Ltd, Sutcliffe Solloway & Co Ltd.

What we are: Alan Boswell Group is a leading UK independent insurance broker and one of the eastern region’s largest independent financial planners.

Vision/background: Alan Boswell Group is the natural choice for friendly, expert advice on insurance, risk management and financial services. With more than 35 years’ experience, our longevity and reputation are the result of doing things a little differently – of going the extra mile for our clients, our people and our communities.

Owner: Alan Boswell.

Brightside Group

Brightside Park, Severn Bridge, Aust, Bristol BS35 4BL

Website: www.brightsidegroup.co.uk

Contact name: Brendan McCafferty.

MD/chairman: Brendan McCafferty.

Tel: + 44 (0) 1454 636353

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 54.1%

Main location: Aust, Bristol.

Additional branches: Torquay, Chandler’s Ford, Southampton.

Staff numbers (total): 522

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 241

Major specialisms: Car, van, home, business and commercial.

Major trading subsidiaries: One Insurance Services, ProSport, IQED, Quote Exchange.

What we are: Brightside Group is a leading UK insurance broker that delivers car, home and business insurance to our customers across the UK.

Vision/background: Our long-term aim is to become a top 10 UK broker, and we will achieve this by combining new technology with our customer-focused people and culture to offer our customers an unrivalled service with great products at a fair price.

Owner: Anacap Financial Partners is adviser to funds that own Brightside Group.

The County Group

One Millennium Gate, Westmere Drive, Crewe CW1 6AY

Website: www.countyins.com

The County Group’s Dave Clapp

MD/chairman: Dave Clapp, CEO.

Tel: 01270 506980

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95% commercial.

Additional branches: 24

Staff numbers: 270 staff; 260 commercial.

Major specialisms: Private hire, motor fleet, commercial combined.

Major trading subsidiaries: County Insurance, Insure Taxi, Insure Fleet, JSW Insurance, Guardian Insurance Brokers, NMJ, Inspire Risk Management. (Lots others but these are the ones over £7m premium.)

Acquisitions in the past two years: NMJ, Inspire Risk Management, Guardian Insurance Brokers, Thompson brothers, Arthur Marsh and Wrexham insurance.

What we are: Commercial insurance brokers/

Vision/background: Following 15 years of organic and acquisitive growth by giving a great service to our customers we have now become part of GRP and will continue to grow organically and through the acquisition of great broking business that complement our current footprint and offering.

Owner: GRP

Reich Group

Reich House, 197–203 Chapel Street, Manchester M3 5EQ

Website: www.reichinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Simon Taylor, chief executive officer.

MD/chairman: Simon Taylor, chief executive officer.

Tel: 0161 830 5400

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 80%

Main location: Manchester

Staff numbers (total): 114

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 87

Major specialisms: Property/real estate, commercial & construction, private clients, healthcare, life.

Major trading subsidiaries: Reich Insurance Brokers Ltd, Reich Brokers, Reich Healthcare Limited, Reich Life Limited.

What we are: We are proud to be one of the UK’s largest, truly independent insurance brokers, with our main focus and commitment being on delivering exceptional, consistent customer service whilst always finding the perfect solution for our clients. All this is backed up by our loyal, motivated team of talented individuals, including our totally in-house claims department. Whilst we have a major specialism in real estate/property insurance, we provide a complete solution covering all forms of commercial insurance, healthcare, life & protection, personal lines and high net worth products.

Vision/background: Formed in 1943, we have expanded consistently, with our major growth being in the last 16 years when Simon Taylor, CEO, joined the business to become partners with Danny Lopian, chairman. Our aim is to be acknowledged as “the best independent broker” in the UK in terms of our ability to deliver superb, attentive, 24/7 customer excellence. 2018 is our 75th year of trading.

Owners: Simon Taylor and Danny Lopian.

Romero Group

Romero House, 8 Airport West, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7ZA

Website: www.romeroinsurance.co.uk; www.club-insure.co.uk; www.ndml.co.uk; www.bookingprotect.com

Contact name: Simon Mabb, group managing director.

Chairman: Justin Romero-Trigo.

Tel: 0113 281 8110

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 95%

Main location: Leeds

Additional branches: Four

Staff numbers (total): 160

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 145

Major specialisms: Construction, manufacturing, retail, distribution, leisure, ticket insurance, claims and risk management.

What we are: Fully independent award winning commercial chartered insurance broker that specialises in providing the highest levels of service to our clients.

Vision/background: Our vision is to double in size by continuing our organic growth to be one of the most dominate independent brokers in the UK. We have one of the best teams in the market working with our clients to deliver a truly valued client proposition.