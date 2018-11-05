Top 100 2018 - £500m - £749.99m

Jelf • GRP • Howden UK • PIB Group

Jelf

Hillside Court, Bowling Hill, Chipping Sodbury, Bristol BS37 6JX

Website: www.jelf.com

Contact name: Louise Warren.

MD/chairman: Phil Barton, CEO.

Tel: 01454 272727

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Jelf_UK

Percentage amount of commercial business: Approx 90% of premium is commercial lines.

Main location: Chipping Sodbury

Additional branches: Over 80.

Staff numbers (total): 2,500

Major specialisms: Insurance, claims, employee benefits and risk management.

Acquisitions in past two years: (Bluefin) Jan 16 - Alverton Insurance Brokers; (Bluefin) Feb 16 - Wilbourn Insurance Services; (Bluefin) Mar 16 - Exchange Insurance Services; (Bluefin) Apr 16 - Grampian Insurance; (Bluefin) Jun 16 - Osbornes Insurances Oxford; (Bluefin) Oct 16 - Northern Alliance; (Jelf) May 18 - Clark Thomson.

What we are: Jelf was formed in 1989 by Chris Jelf and in December 2015 became part of Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC), a global leader in risk, strategy and people. In January 2017 Jelf was joined by Bluefin group, which also became part of MMC, bringing together two leading community brokers and client advisory businesses. We are an award winning consultancy that supports businesses and individuals with expert advice on matters relating to insurance, employee benefits and risk management.

Vision/background: Our purpose is simple, to build long lasting relationships with our clients based on personal service and technical excellence. We work side-by-side with our commercial and individual clients as their trusted adviser providing insurance, risk management and employee benefits advice and services.

Owner: Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC).

GRP

50 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3JY

Website: www.grpgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Mike Bruce.

MD/chairman: David Margrett,

Peter Cullum.

Tel: 020 3813 6900

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Southern England.

Additional branches: Northern Ireland, Yorkshire, Cheshire, Derbyshire, London (City).

Staff numbers (total): >1,300

Major specialisms: An extensive range of products addressing the insurance needs of SME/corporate clients.

Major trading subsidiaries: Retail – ABL, Cavendish Munro, Greens, Higos, Marshall Wooldridge, County Group, Alan & Thomas; Lloyd’s Specialty – Lonmar, Ropner; MGA – EPUL, Plum, Camberford Law.

Acquisitions in past two years: GRP has made 24 acquisitions since August 2016 as follows: retail – 23 acquisitions made - BB Insure, Marshall Wooldridge, SLK, Higos, Courtenay Insurance, Greens, Collidge, Colin Fear, Insurance Services West End, ECS, Alan & Thomas, Mellerups General Insurance, Commercial & General Insurance, Eclipse Insurance Services, Anglo Hibernian, GMM Commercial, County Group, Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers, Watkin Davies Paignton Business, Thomas Sagar Insurance, Guardian Insurance Brokers, DCJ Group, Digney Grant; MGA – Camberford Law.

What we are: GRP is an entrepreneurial, independently owned business aimed at executing a “buy and build” strategy for UK retail brokers, managing general agents and Lloyd’s specialty brokers.

Vision/background: GRP’s strategy is to drive profitable, sustainable growth through its acquisition strategy and organic growth of its trading entities. This strategy is underpinned by the delivery of client focused insurance solutions and excellent relationships with our insurer partners. GRP’s strongly capitalised, regulatory compliant platform provides an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurial individuals, teams and companies to fulfil their growth aspirations.

Howden UK

16 Eastcheap, London EC3M 1BD

Website: www.howdengroup.com Contact name: Matt Ward, marketing director.

MD/chairman: Chris Evans, CEO.

Tel: 0207 623 3806

Email: [email protected]

Percentage amount of commercial business: 83%

Main location: London

Additional branches: 12

Staff numbers (total): 450

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 400

Major specialisms: Professions, personal lines, sports, specie, fine art, real estate, trade credit, rural & agriculture, care.

Major trading subsidiaries: Howden Workplace Consulting Limited.

What we are: Full service retail broker, serving a broad spectrum of clients, both personal and business, across all major sectors. We are industry sector specialists.

Owner: Hyperion Insurance Group.

PIB Group

70 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR

Website: www.pibgroup.co.uk

Contact name: Lorraine Hambleton.

MD/chairman: Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group.

Tel: 020 3961 7644

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: PIB Group can be followed on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/piblimited

Percentage amount of commercial business: 90%

Main location: London

Additional branches: Over 40 offices across the UK and Channel Islands.

Staff numbers (total): Approximately 1,200 employees.

Major specialisms: Property (real estate, property owners and rights of light), professions, care (childcare, social, hospices and shelters), charities and social enterprises, motor trade, haulage, transportation, construction liability, engineering, trade credit, sports and leisure, caravan dealers and parks, Employee benefits, and risk management.

Major trading subsidiaries: PIB’s businesses trade under their long established brands and operate under a small number of regulated divisions which are supported by central Group services: retail division - specialty commercial, schemes & affinities, employee benefits; wholesale division - MGA, London Market.

Acquisitions in past two years: PIB Group has acquired 18 businesses since February 2016.

What we are: PIB Group is an independent, client centric, and service focused intermediary group of businesses offering a range of specialist insurance products and services to clients throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Vision/background: To build a market leading specialist insurance intermediary business. We believe we can achieve this through hiring outstanding individuals to drive organic growth, acquiring very focused specialist businesses with great leadership and putting collaboration with each other and our insurer partners at the core of everything we do.

Owner: The Carlyle Group (a global alternative asset manager) and the management team/employees.