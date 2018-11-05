Top 100 2018 - Bandings
Brokers are listed alphabetically in bands of GWP
£750m plus
Towergate Partnership/Ardonagh Group
£500m-£749.99m
Jelf • GRP • Howden UK • PIB Group
£350m-£499.99m
£200m-£349.99m
Aston Lark • Atlanta Group (Autonet Insurance Services & Carole Nash Insurance Consultants) • Henderson Insurance Broking Group
£100m-£199.99m
Acorn Insurance & Financial Services • Bollington Wilson Group • Clear Insurance Management • ICB Group / Finch Insurance Brokers (Verlingue UK) • Lycetts • Integro Insurance Brokers • Simply Business • Stackhouse Poland
£75m-£99.99m
Alan Boswell Group • Brightside Group • The County Group • Reich Group • Romero Group
£50m-£74.99m
Brokerbility Holdings • Bridge Insurance Brokers • Clark Thomson • James Hallam • Kelliher Insurance Group • Lorica Insurance Brokers • Sutton Winson • Tysers • Thomas Carroll Group • T L Dallas Group • W Denis Insurance Group • Wrightsure
£40m-£49.99m
Berkeley Insurance Group • C&C Insurance Brokers • Circle Insurance Services • Miles Smith Insurance Solutions • Swinton Business • One Broker Group
£30m-£39.99m
Alan & Thomas Insurance Group • Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers • Brunel Professional Risks • Cobra Insurance Brokers • Finch Commercial • KGJ Insurance Service Group • Saffron Insurance Services • SEIB Insurance Brokers • TH March & Co • Thompson & Richardson
£20m-£29.99m
A-One Insurance Group • Berns Brett • J W Burley and Partners (UK) • Butterworth Spengler • Caunce O’Hara & Co • Centor Insurance & Risk Management • David Roberts & Partners • Endsleigh • Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers • Hamilton Fraser Insurance Services (HFIS) • JCB Insurance Services • JM Glendinning Group • Kingsbridge Group • Lloyd & Whyte Group • MCM Group • Moorhouse Group / Constructaquote.com • MRIB Group • Pavey Group • The Plan Group • ProAktive • Qdos Broker & Underwriting Services • Wilby
£13m-£19.99m
Adler Insurance Group • Amicus Insurance Solutions • Backhouse Insurance Brokers • BJP Insurance Brokers • BQI Group – BQI Insurance • Chambers and Newman • Darwin Clayton (UK) • DNA Insurance Services / DNA Premier Clients • Drayton Insurance (t/a Drayton Insurance Services) • First Insurance Solutions & UK Special Risks • FUW Insurance Services • G S Group • Hugh J Boswell • Luker Rowe • M&DH Insurance Services • Morrison Insurance Solutions • MRIB Group • Portmore • RA Insurance Brokers • Square Mile Broking • Sydney Packett & Sons • Teesside Insurance Consultants (t/a Erimus Insurance Brokers) • Todd and Cue • WPS
Potential entrants
(As the market evolves so the rules of engagement need to be constantly monitored and, if appropriate, revised. Over the coming year consideration will be given and views sought as to whether to invite the brokers listed below to participate in the supplement in 2019.)
Aon • Arthur J Gallagher • JLT • Lockton • THB • Willis
