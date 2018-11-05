Top 100 2018 - Welcome

Positive moves: With GWP and staff numbers up on last year, the top 100 brokers reflect the buoyant market

It is that time of year again! Yes, we have been gathering data like squirrels gather nuts for winter and brought you our annual Top 100 Independent Brokers supplement.

Firstly, a huge thank you to all who took the time to fill in our forms and send information back to us. We couldn’t pull this valuable document together without you and understand it takes time and effort to provide us with the information.

This year we are lucky to have Olly Laughton-Scott from IMAS crunching the numbers for us and sharing his expertise on how the market has developed over the past 12 months.

As ever, the details are not exhaustive but they do offer a useful snapshot of how the market has moved over the course of a year.

This year’s calculations saw aggregate GWP hit a staggering £8.9bn and staff numbers reached 22,000 – clear positive movement compared to 2017. We’ve featured the details of 96 broking firms in the directory this year too.

Simon Cooter, commercial and high net worth director at Covéa Insurance, has also taken a look at the market. Find out why he thinks Napoleon would have failed as a broker in his article which delves into how the dynamic broker sector has changed over time thanks to differing waves of consolidation.

I hope you find our Top 100 useful and, if you aren’t in there this year but feel you should be, please get in touch with the Insurance Age team. Here’s to another year of positive broking.