Willis IRM eyeing acquisitions

Business seeking small to medium brokers who need a succession plan.

Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM) is pursing growth through acquisitions and is predicting 30% growth in turnover within the next three years.

In a Companies House filing the firm reported turnover of £4.34m for the year ended 31 December 2017, up from £3.85m the previous year.



Profit before tax reached £1.46m in the same year, compared to the £697,320 the broker posted in 2016.



Its managing director Richard Willis told Insurance Age that gross written premiums for the year stood at £35m.



Acquisitions

The Northern Ireland broker highlighted that the recent growth had been driven by the purchases of Kennett Insurance Brokers and McCausland, Light and Rankin last winter.

Willis said the group was looking to buy small to medium independent brokers who need a succession plan or who “want the safety to remain as part of the culture of an independent broker”.



He continued: “We have ongoing opportunities in several regions across the UK and are open for discussion with any like-minded independents.



“We are already very strong in construction, leisure, retail and transport and continue to build on these.”

Growth

The company also has plans to grow its sales, expand its client base and increase the number of staff from 100 by 10%.



Willis added: “At Willis IRM, we have a great team of dedicated professionals who are highly skilled in developing tailored programmes and developing practical solutions across insurance, risk management and employment services.

“As an independent broker, we also have access to a huge range of insurance providers across the UK and Ireland, meaning we have an extensive pool from which to ensure our clients benefit from the best solutions.”



