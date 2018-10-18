Bollington set to buy after Wilson merger and organic growth

Documents show the Wilson price tag was £44.9m.

Bollington Insurance Brokers achieved an 8% uplift in turnover to £13.8m for the year ended 31 December 2017, according to documents filed at Companies House.

However post-tax profit dropped to £811,000 (2016: £1.29m) with the firm citing “significant restructuring costs” with the merger into a larger parent company.

During the period Bollington, backed by Inflexion Private Equity Partners, merged with F Wilson Insurance Brokers to create Bollington Wilson Group.

Profit

A separate filing for the newly formed company showed that the deal for Wilson on 1 November 2017 cost £44.9m paid for with £8m of loans and the remainder in cash.

For its part F Wilson Insurance Brokers achieved £13.2m of turnover in 2017.

This was down 10% on 2016 mainly due to the after effects of the collapse of Enterprise.

However post tax profit soared by 52% to £2.8m.

Organic

Paul Moors, group CEO of Bollington told Insurance Age that Bollington’s growth had all been delivered organically and that without the merger costs its profit would “absolutely” have increased.

“It [the growth] was through new products and schemes, it was excellent work by our corporate, SME and affinity businesses,” he explained.

Moors stressed that he was “delighted” with the way the merger had gone and had “very high expectations for the future”.

He listed that the firm has now spent over £1m on new premises and invested substantially in IT.

“We are confident that the business is well set,” Moors continued.

“We invested in people quite a bit to grow the business. I’m happy that the profit will be going in the right direction.”

Acquisitions

According to Moors, current trading is “in excess of expectations” in the commercial and corporate areas and the MGA Anjuna launched last year is doing similarly well.

Looking to the future he concluded: “We are looking to do acquisitions and are in discussions with a number of potential targets.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.