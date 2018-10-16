Ardonagh sells Direct Group’s claims business for £36m

Figure dependent upon performance.

The Ardonagh Group has agreed to sell Direct Group’s claims business to Davies Group for up to £36m dependent upon performance.

Ardonagh bought Direct Group, then known as Ryan Direct Group, in April last year. At the time the Doncaster-headquartered business was a provider of insurance distribution and of claims handling services.

The possibility of selling the claims business part was first rumoured last month.

Ownership

Direct Group’s 360-strong claims team, led by managing director Russell Crewe, will come under new ownership with immediate effect including two dedicated claims centres in Elland and Preston.

As part of the deal Davies Group will provide claims management services to Ardonagh’s underwriting and broking businesses in a six-year agreement which will continue the existing claims servicing carried out by DG Claims.

Direct Group’s distribution brands Simple Landlords, Fortress and Lutine Life Assurance remain as part of Ardonagh’s Schemes and Programmes segment under the leadership of CEO Derek Coles.

Ardonagh confirmed that it will use the money from the sale to investment in the group.

Service

Coles commented: “Our claims operation has gone from strength to strength since its creation in 2007, earning a reputation for first class customer service and now delivering significant value as part of Ardonagh.

“I’m incredibly proud of the business we have built, and now creating this new opportunity for the claims business to thrive and prosper in the future.”

He added: “In Davies Group, we believe the team are well placed to continue growing on their success as part of a renowned specialist in the claims field, sharing the same appetite for innovation and quality.”

