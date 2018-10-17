Insurance Age

Video: A broking minute with Neil Campling

ICB Group’s CEO faces the quick fire quiz.

Insurance Age caught up with Campling after the recent takeover by Verlingue which will see ICB merge with Finch Insurance Brokers by the end of next year.

Marmite-liking Campling reveals his favourite film, why he likes Eddie Jones and that he was “mischievous” at school.

Read the full interview where he and Finch boss Mike Latham share their experiences in insurance and define the road ahead for the businesses.

