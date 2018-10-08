Brightside losses balloon to £10m in 2017

Group’s revenue drops by 12%.

Brightside Group has posted a loss after tax of £9.6m for the year ended 31 December 2017, more than treble the £3.1m deficit of 2016.

Revenue for the group declined by 12% to £42.2m from £48m the year before.

A breakdown of the revenue stream showed that the broking division achieved £25.4m of revenue, some £15.3m came from the medical reporting unit and there was £1.4 of other ancillary income.

Retention

In broking gross written premium for private car topped £99m, up 8%, with retention rates doubling to 61%.

The company said its insurer panel had been successfully rebuilt and the use of data enrichment gave it a platform for further growth.

The van offering also delivered improved retention rates as did the team dealing with waste contracts. Meanwhile GWP doubled in both the taxi and minibus books.

Total policy sales increased from 165,998 in 2016 to 170,573 in 2017.

MGA

The filing at Companies House showed that the cost of setting up Kitsune, its yet to be launched managing general agent, came in at £1.4m.

The firm said the MGA will improve capacity and product reach for the broking arm and offer group policy growth opportunities.

There were also reorganisation and restructuring costs of £6.2m for the year.

These included £1.8m for redundancy and reorganisation costs, £2.7m on legal and other professional fees and provisions for IT contract costs of £1.3m.

Overall the business’ adjusted Ebitda rose from £3.9m in 2016 to £5.1m. According to Brightside this reflected the underlying profitability of the group.

Investment

New CEO Brendan McCafferty, who was appointed this August with Mark Cliff becoming non-executive chairman, said: “Overall these are encouraging results that reflect continued investment in our digital proposition and a relentless focus on improving the way we deal with our customers.”

He continued: “In my experience in both broking and on the insurer side, I believe it is critical that Brightside Group is a winning proposition for insurer partners, customers and our investors.”

And concluded: “I am confident that we can deliver further profitable growth for the group during this year and beyond.”

