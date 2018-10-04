No deal on the table, confirms Mistry

Brokerbility boss says 13 organisations want to speak about buying in.

Ashwin Mistry, executive chairman of Brokerbility and BHIB Insurance Brokers, has quashed rumours of an upcoming sale of the network to private equity.

“Why would we not be in the line of sight of a number of people?” he questioned.

“We have had several approaches and I have 13 organisations that want to talk to me. I have spoken to a number of them but nothing is happening.”

Adding: “At the moment there is nothing on the table. I am not talking to anyone seriously.”

Champion

The network has seen numbers drop due to members being bought up. However it recently announced CCRS in Glasgow as its 27th member.

Mistry acknowledged that Brokerbility could not be “oblivious” to the changes but said he was focused on being able to give members robust succession plans and the ability to capitalise on market value.

The organisation has previously confirmed it was open to speaking with private equity about creating a model to finance Brokerbility being able to buyout members who wish to exit the market.

“We will continue to champion the independent broker space,” he stressed.

Conversations

As to any buyout deal – which would include Brokerbility and BHIB Insurance Brokers – Mistry accepted that he encouraged conversations with organisations that could help the business to grow while retaining the brand and the identity.

“Yes there some people talking to us, some more interested than others and it would be ludicrous not to have conversations.

“I’m not going to be stupid enough to close my eyes and ears to a potential partner that can take us in a direction I’m comfortable with.”

But stressed: “The opportunities are great and I don’t think that anybody coming in can add any value to the business apart from giving me cash … I have no intention of doing anything at the moment.”

Growth

According to Mistry the company has just had its best ever year for growth and he is already confident of beating the numbers “comprehensively” in the next financial year.

By the middle of next month it will have its first digital B2C product to complement its existing client facing, wholesale and live chat online routes to market.

“My business is now geared up to reaching customers in every way possible,” he summed up.

“I have all the streams to grow rapidly, why would I want to sell a great opportunity?”

Mistry also highlighted that he was enjoying work too much and not keen to have a boss above him.

“I’m very customer-centric and love what I do,” he noted. “My energy is bountiful.”

Staff

And concluded that a top priority was to leave a legacy and opportunity for the next generation flagging that as and when any change were to occur staff and network members would be the first to hear.

“We have got good people in place,” he said.

“If I were to do anything it would have to involve a number of people in this business who are more interested in where it can potentially grow.”

