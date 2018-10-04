Sign up now for Broker Expo on 1 November
Still time to grab a free place at the revamped event.
Insurance Age’s Broker Expo at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on 1 November will bring together over 1000 brokers and more than 120 exhibitors keen to renew old acquaintances, build new relationships and strike business-enhancing deals.
Sign up now to secure a place which are free for brokers.
The revamped Expo, a key part of the broking calendar, now also offers new zones – on schemes, specialist lines and InsurTech – as well as 25 C-suite speakers on business-useful topics.
Expert speakers
The expert panel sessions, discussions and speakers will cover issues including M&A activity, commissions, Brexit, digital innovations and how to recruit talent.
Check out the packed agenda in full.
In addition former England manager and star player Kevin Keegan will be sharing his insights on football, media and management.
Don’t delay, book your ticket now for the leading one-day knowledge and exchange platform dedicated to UK insurance brokers.
