InsurTech Futures: Romero’s Booking Protect rated in top 10%

Technology-based company has grown to £2.8m turnover since starting up in 2014.

Booking Protect, part of Leeds-based Romero Group, has been ranked in the top 9% of businesses by international start-up rating agency Early Metrics.

According to Simon Mabb, CEO of Booking Protect and managing director of Romero, the rating gives “an idea of where you sit against other InsurTech businesses”.

The independent system brings into account a combination of key factors such as management team, market position, technology, and execution to rate organisations on a 100 point scale.

Evidence

Mabb listed that along with sending data to the specialists the firm had to attend interviews and provide evidence against a range of metrics including turnover and profitability. The process lasted several months.

Booking Protect sits within the wider Romero Group as a separate business and is majority owned by Mabb, Victoria Romero-Trigo and Justin Romero-Trigo.

The offering was set up in 2014 and has £2.8m of turnover.

“Anything where there is a ticket or purchase we provide the ability for a non-refundable purchase to become refundable under certain circumstances,” Mabb explained.

Flow

The technology partners with ticketing platforms so anyone buying a ticket is offered insurance during the purchase flow.

“We provide that product and the fulfilment of it. We have all the claims handling. We do it for customers worldwide,” Mabb continued.

Among the UK offering for marathons, theatres and festivals the business also has the likes of Tough Mudder and The Lowry in Manchester as clients.

However some 60% of turnover comes from the US through a similar set of customers including The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“It [Booking Protect] was born out of an idea from contacts that we had who saw this being done in a traditional transactional way and thought it could be done differently,” Mabb detailed noting that once integrated with partners they could switch on and flex the offering whenever they wished.

Team

According to Mabb, the business originally went out and looked at systems to use and realised there wasn’t one that worked so built its own in-house.

“We teamed up with an IT person who could build the technology,” he continued. “[We offered] the backing and the scale behind it to make it tick.”

Adding: “We have a full dashboard. All of our retailer services are integrated and can see all their sales that go through the system.”

In his view the fact that it now handles 100,000 transactions a month through the technology – and that the IT can handle claims in-house – was fundamental to the successful rating.

“It is multilingual so we can transact claims worldwide,” he concluded.

