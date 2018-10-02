Insurance Age

Brokerbility adds CCRS in Scotland

Glasgow map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

New member takes total to 27.

Glasgow-based CCRS Brokers has joined Brokerbility as its fourth member in Scotland.

The new joiner takes the network’s total up to 27.

CCRS was established over 10 years ago and lists its commercial specialisms as including fuel distributors, construction, oil and gas as well as the food and drink sector.

Independent
Neil Campbell, managing director CCRS said: “Brokerbility is clearly the best proposition to help grow our business whilst remaining staunchly independent.

“It has a clear strategic vision, superior insurer partnerships and strong leadership team in place which makes it the ideal partner for us.”

Ian Stutz, MD of Brokerbility added: “We are delighted to welcome CCRS to our exclusive group.

“Them joining continues our clear vision and commitment to supporting independent broking in the UK insurance market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: SWINTON AND ARDONAGH

Most read

  1. RSA not scared to "walk away" from business - Stephen Hester
  2. Blog: Covéa says goodbye to Swinton
  3. RSA in shock profit warning
  4. FCA to launch dual pricing investigation in “a few weeks’ time”
  5. Broker optimism rebounds
  6. Bupa fined £175,000 over data security
  7. Brit's Mark Cloutier to become Aspen CEO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: