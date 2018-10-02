Brokerbility adds CCRS in Scotland

New member takes total to 27.

Glasgow-based CCRS Brokers has joined Brokerbility as its fourth member in Scotland.

The new joiner takes the network’s total up to 27.

CCRS was established over 10 years ago and lists its commercial specialisms as including fuel distributors, construction, oil and gas as well as the food and drink sector.

Independent

Neil Campbell, managing director CCRS said: “Brokerbility is clearly the best proposition to help grow our business whilst remaining staunchly independent.

“It has a clear strategic vision, superior insurer partnerships and strong leadership team in place which makes it the ideal partner for us.”

Ian Stutz, MD of Brokerbility added: “We are delighted to welcome CCRS to our exclusive group.

“Them joining continues our clear vision and commitment to supporting independent broking in the UK insurance market.”

