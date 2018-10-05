Opinion: Livingstone's Joe Austin on a new era of M&A activity

Breaking the trend: Commoditisation, consolidation and digitisation are changing the face of broking, says Joe Austin

The insurance broking industry is a large and fast-growing market. Globally, the sector is projected to be worth more than £40bn by 2021, according to MarketLine. Between 2012 and 2016 alone, it saw a compound annual growth rate of 7%. Steady as the growth has been, however, the industry is reaching an inflection point.

In the midst of growing commoditisation and consolidation, as well as the impact of increased digitisation, the nature of the market is changing. This is having a profound effect on investment trends and M&A within the market.

Take market consolidation for example. This is not a new phenomenon but it’s entering a new phase. Historically, it’s involved large businesses and strategic acquirers.

Now, however, as the number of privately held players with scale dwindles, it’s the ambitious, medium-sized, private equity backed businesses that are beginning to take the lead.

Private equity investors have been increasingly attracted to two key aspects of broking: firstly, it’s highly fragmented, meaning it’s well suited to a buy-and-build strategy; and secondly, the stable client retention rates and high margins offer promising returns.

This trend is perhaps unsurprising; market conditions are making the insurance broking industry ripe for further consolidation. We’re seeing a perfect storm of premium price competition and increased regulation – such as Solvency II. The result is higher operational costs and a backdrop for firms to seek consolidation as a means of achieving operational efficiencies, both through economies of scale and maintaining profitability.

Commoditisation

Market competition is toughening – particularly for those brokers selling more homogenised products – as a result of direct selling and self-service in the commercial market, and price comparison websites in the personal lines market. With conditions as they are, brokers have two distinct options: reposition their offering, or undercut their opposition.

The favoured option for many brokers has thus far been option one – to reposition away from being a traditional broker that simply provides market access, towards being a value-added risk adviser. Central to this strategy is the elevation of the broker’s position to a market expert that both educates clients and provides tailored insurance or risk management solutions, while focusing on specialisms within niche market segments.

Option two is a race to the bottom, focused on engaging in fierce premium price competition, while streamlining operational models in order to minimise costs and maintain margins. It’s here where brokers are most interested in adopting digital developments such as InsurTech as a means of improving efficiency whilst cutting long-term costs.

Both options are creating much-sought specialisms within the market, witnessed by the scale of M&A activity in the sector, and the phenomenal scale of private equity appetite. Within the InsurTech sub-sector in particular, a number of the market-leading providers of insurance broker software have some private equity backing.

Together, the growing trends of commoditisation and consolidation have acted as catalysts for the emergence of many disruptive operators. This changing face of broking has ushered in a new era of M&A activity and private equity investment, aimed at maximising returns in this market. With the industry growth showing no signs of slowing, it’s likely we will see even more of this theme in years to come.

Joe Austin is an analyst at Livingstone