Opinion: Salient Solutions director Clare Ryder on the changing face of insurance

Ringing the changes: Is insurance facing the same old problems? Clare Ryder revisits the market

“The state of the market” were the opening words of an article I wrote in 2013. It covered the challenge for insurers in finding a balance between growth and volume versus profit, evolving distribution driven by newly emerging channels and changes in consumer behaviour, the creation of a new regulator and the fact that insurance was seen as the poor relation compared to other professions.

Fast forward five years and where is the market today compared to where it was then?

Whilst much has changed, insurers continue to face the eternal dilemma of how to grow whilst still making a profit. Many have become more sophisticated in their selection and pricing of risk, their ability to better control expenses and their utilisation of different data and distribution methods and channels to best advantage – evidenced in recent years by improved underwriting results for many.

However, new challenges have emerged. The growth of MGAs is changing the landscape. The increased expectations and demands of customers, coupled with significant regulatory focus on conduct and customer outcomes have required the industry to adapt, with new operating models and greater focus on risk and conduct. In many instances this has created increased costs, compounded by changes to the Ogden rate and proving financially challenging for many. New entrants into the market, often unrated carriers, have created churn and driven down prices. However, increased expectations from the regulator, who will expect brokers to demonstrate appropriate due diligence on the insurers they place business with, may push this back. Personal lines and commercial business remain competitive and often seemingly only price driven.

Outstanding issues

For the broker market some issues remain. Whilst personal lines share in the market has seen a little more stability, margins are relatively thin in a sector that has become increasingly price driven and where income was supplemented by fees and the sale of add-ons. Increased regulatory scrutiny on these has meant some adjustment and re-alignment across the sector. Whilst commercial brokers continue to control the lion’s share of this part of the market, they are right to raise issue with the growth of aggregation in this space and to voice their concerns over customers buying complex insurance covers without proper advice.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s expectations on placing customers at the heart of every decision is still not embedded across the market and has left many organisations struggling to adapt and change quickly enough. The regulator has shown that it was not simply a re-branded version of its predecessor, but that it was intent on change and would not be afraid to take robust action where it believed the market was failing. The introduction of the Senior Insurance Managers Regime will increase individual accountability for customer outcomes across organisations and the industry should be under no illusions about what this means in practice. However, the FCA too is facing challenges both in resourcing and focus and is often seen as being heavy-handed by an industry that feels its regulator does not always understand it and with whom it is increasingly difficult to engage.

Progress is slow and in part constrained by a buying public who need to understand that buying insurance is not simply a distress purchase, to be dealt with under protest and where price is the only factor

Finally, what progress has been made on professionalism? It is easy to be dismissive on this front, but the industry continues to make progress. The Chartered Insurance Institute and British Insurance Brokers’ Association, coupled with initiatives within specific companies, are making a difference. However, progress is slow and in part constrained by a buying public who need to understand that buying insurance is not simply a distress purchase, to be dealt with under protest and where price is the only factor, but instead is an investment aimed at protecting them. The vicious circle here is that for the public to see that, they must have an industry that behaves accordingly.

Clare Ryder is a director at Salient Solutions