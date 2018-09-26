Revenue flat and profit down for AA’s insurance division

Policy total nudges up for the first half of 2018.

The AA has posted a drop in trading Ebitda for its insurance division to £29m for the start of 2018.

The 15% decline for the six months to the end of July (H1 2017: £34m) came as revenue was flat at £69m.

The total number in force motor and home policies was similarly stable, creeping up from 1.46m in the same period of 2017 to 1.48m this year.

The company explained that the Ebitda fall was in line with expectations and came as a result of higher marketing spend as it positioned the business for long-term growth.

Growth

The breakdown of the figures showed that motor policies grew 7% to 659,000. The business flagged that it had put insurer hosted pricing (IHP) in place with five motor panel members allowing it to compete more effectively on aggregators.

The number of in house policies through its underwriting business surged by 29% to 258,000.

Home policies dropped in total by 3% to 816,000.

The firm stated it had was making good progress in stabilising the decline and was yet to invest in IHP for this line.

Again the number of policies through the in-house underwriter soared, in this instance nearly doubling to 205,000.

Underwriting

Overall the underwriting section of the business grew revenue by £5m to £8m and delivered trading Ebitda of £1m.

The AA reported that the combined operating ratio was ahead of its “long term target of 95%”.

It predicted that a “significant element of growth” will come from a new motor insurance scheme for non-members which it started in May 2018 via a new reinsurance relationship with Munich Re.

Overall the wider group achieved a 2% rise in revenue to £480m as group profit after tax tumbled by 64% to £23m.

Exceptional weather

Chief executive Simon Breakwell said: “The first half of FY19 has seen exceptional weather conditions, from extreme cold and snow in February and March to the hottest summer in recent memory, with the severe winter also creating a pothole ‘epidemic’ on the UK’s roads.

“All this led to a 15 year high in the number of breakdowns we serviced.

“Against this backdrop, I am extremely proud of our achievements and to be reporting results in line with our guidance as we continue to build resilience throughout the business.”

