Aston Lark buys Pharos Insurance Brokers

Third deal of the year adds £8m of GWP to group as Blanc targets two more acquisitions in 2018.

Aston Lark has bought Dover-based Pharos Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

It is the third deal of 2018 for Aston Lark and the second since the merger of Aston Scott and Lark completed over the summer.

The business bought Maidstone-broker Michael James Insurance & Property Services in July and Ingram Hawkins and Nock in Stourbridge this March.

Pharos brings £8m of gross written premium, over 5,000 clients and 18 staff to the group.

It was founded in 1958 and generates over 70% of its income from commercial clients.

The existing directors, Steve Turner, Stephen Corner and Stephen Kempe will all remain with the business.

The premises will also be kept and the brand will be retained in the short term with the ultimate plan being to make the office a branch of Aston Lark once the integration is completed.

Family

Peter Blanc, group CEO of Aston Lark, told Insurance Age that the firm had two more deals in the pipeline and that he was confident of achieving one and possibly both before the end of the year.

Speaking of Pharos he said: “We are delighted to welcome the whole team from Pharos into the Aston Lark family.

“We see a number of great opportunities to support the growth of Pharos in some of their existing niches, as well as supporting their plans to develop further in the local region.”

Values

Turner, managing director of Pharos added: “We very much look forward to our clients and staff enjoying the benefits of Pharos being part of a much larger company that shares the core values that have become part of our DNA over the last 60 years.

“We welcome the opportunity to build on our long-standing presence on the Kent coast and to continue the expansion of the range of products and services available to our clients, while pressing ahead with the professional development of our staff.”

