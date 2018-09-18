MMC boss Dan Glaser lifts the lid on the 11 day JLT deal

The combined group has $17bn of revenue and 75,000 staff.

“When I met with Dominic [Burke] on September 7 in London I saw an opening that I had not seen before and we decided to press ahead,” Marsh and McLennan Companies (MMC) president and chief executive officer Dan Glaser has confirmed.

Defining the US-headquartered broking giant as meticulous, careful and conservative he highlighted it would never undertake a hostile acquisition and noted: “When we need to strike we can strike boldly.”

MMC has agreed to pay $5.6bn [£4.3bn] in cash for JLT in a deal that surprised the market and is expected to complete next Spring.

Monitoring

However, in a conference call with the media and analysts, Glaser stressed that MMC had been monitoring JLT for many years and that as a publicly listed company its figures were well known.

“I’ve been in the industry for 35 years and have long admired JLT as one of a select group of best in class organisations,” he explained noting that the takeover was “a meaningful step forward in our efforts to expand in higher growth and higher margin segments”.

According to Glaser, JLT delivered annual organic growth of 5% from 2012 to 2017 and the combined entity will have $17bn of revenue and 75,000 staff.

He listed specialty risk broking particularly aerospace, energy and construction as among the attractions for buying JLT.

“This acquisition is about one word ‘growth’,” Glaser insisted pinpointing faster growing geographies and market segments as being on offer.

Debt

The deal is being mainly funded by debt.

Mark McGivney, chief financial officer at MMC, noted that the takeover came with “meaningful opportunities for efficiencies” putting the figure at $250m of “annualised pre-tax expense savings”.

McGivney continued: “As we digest this acquisition the focus for capital management particularly in the first year will be on working down our leverage and this will obviously have an impact on capital deployment.”

However he stressed that it would still be able to strike deals in the short term and continue with its share-buy back strategy particularly beyond 2021.

McGivney described himself as “confident in our ability to execute” on the takeover noting that since 2009 it had made more than 150 acquisitions.

Jobs

But brokers in the UK have already predicted departures from JLT due to the buyout by MMC and warned that there could be job losses.

When pressed on the $250m figure Glaser said the company would make the right decisions to get to its final organisational structure “the sooner the better”.

“We are in the same businesses in certain areas and there is going to be some duplication and overlap,” he accepted and listed public company expenses, real estate, technology particularly infrastructure, back office, finance, legal, HR, risk and compliance, service centres and call centres among the crossovers.

He also flagged that the natural attrition rate at MMC was 10% a year, meaning 6,500 people left the business annually.

And indicated that this could work in its favour over time and that it could be cautious about managing the existing headcount.

Brexit

Glaser, who worked in the UK for 10 years during his career and was previously managing director of AIG Europe before joining MMC in 2007, concluded with his thoughts on buying when Brexit is just around the corner.

“We believe the UK is a great place to do business. Brexit creates some short term uncertainty, so what?” he asked.

The UK is already MMC’s second largest country and even without JLT it has over $2bn of revenue and approaching 10,000 people.

“We are building a company that should perform well in the short, medium and long term,” Glaser maintained arguing that anybody who thinks the UK is not a good place to invest “doesn’t know Great Britain”.

“Britain is a remarkable country filled with resourceful and resilient people,” he ended.

“We are happy to bet on Britain.”

