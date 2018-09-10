Saga opens health insurance to brokers for the first time

Firm flags declining choice in the market for brokers following consolidation and recent withdrawal of April UK.

Saga has made health insurance policies available to brokers for the first time.

The firm claimed that its Health Insurance Introductions initiative was an alternative for brokers whose customers are aged over 50.

Saga detailed that it offered five health insurance plans and having previously only sold direct was opening up the scheme after a trial with a network of selected brokers.

Withdrawal

It flagged that the expansion came during a time of consolidation in the market and was added choice after the recent withdrawal of April UK from the sector.

The business explained that brokers are assigned a personal introducer code and have access to the Saga Health Insurance customer team through a direct broker referral process.

Once referred, the Saga team will contact the customer and create personalised quotes based on their individual requirements.

Progress

Simon Hanson, head of health marketing and sales development at Saga said: “I am excited to launch Saga Health Insurance Introductions and to be able to work with specialist health brokers.

“I am very proud of Saga Health Insurance and what it offers – high quality cover and service for over 30 years.

“Our Saga customers are evolving and our Health Insurance products and how we offer them must also progress to compliment this.”

