Saffron boss David Beswick targeting £60m GWP by 2020

Broker has already struck two deals since being bought by Broker Network this January.

Saffron Insurance Services is in “detailed conversations” with two brokers, managing director David Beswick has revealed.

The business was bought by Broker Network this January and since then it has bought Bedfordshire-based Grove Financial Management and Continuum Insurance Brokers in Hertford.

“We see £60m as a realistic three year gross written premium target,” Beswick commented.

In Insurance Age’s Top 100 Brokers supplement for 2017, before the string of deals, Saffron ranked in the £30-40m banding.

Competition

The objective came as filings at Companies House revealed that the broker saw turnover drop 4% to £6.83m in the year ahead of the Broker Network takeover with profits also down.

“The main issue was increased competition in private motor,” Beswick noted. “We still have a relatively strong position, albeit reducing, in that space.”

He listed that the other main divisions turned in good results highlighting private client and commercial in particular.

“The strategy is to rebalance the book to commercial, home and private client,” Beswick continued.

On current trading performance he added: “On core business I’d just like to thank the team for what they’re doing on what is shaping up to be a great 2018.”

Relationship

Turning to the Broker Network deal he flagged that the relationship was good and there had been a “very smooth coming together” due to making sure the cultures matched early in the sales process.

“The strategy, of course, is to leave us to run the business and to provide funding to acquire businesses we identify as value adding for us and Broker Network,” Beswick concluded.

“That’s what we’re doing now as well as driving synergies in things like placement, compliance and purchasing.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.