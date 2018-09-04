The Headline Makers - September 2018

The hottest stories on www.insuranceage.co.uk, the month in numbers and quotes from the biggest news stories of the month

Das v Asplin: Guilty three sentenced to 15 years

The former Das CEO Paul Asplin along with colleague David Kearns and ex-wife Sally Jones were sent to prison following fraud convictions. www.insuranceage.co.uk/ 3498216

Das v Asplin: Asplin guilty in fraud case

Following a trial which began in April a jury found Asplin guilty along with Kearns and Jones. Current wife Karen Asplin, Kearn’s wife Jayne Kearns and friend Robert Dalley were all cleared. www.insuranceage.co.uk/ 3491931

Former Axa claims handler jailed for fraud

A former Axa employee has been jailed for 12 months after stealing over £10,000 in total from insurers including Axa, Aviva, RSA, Allianz and Direct Line Group. www.insuranceage.co.uk/ 3509236

News Analysis: Who’s on top of the Allianz hit list?

Insurance Age explored who Allianz may buy next following reports it was hungry to acquire another insurer after its LV deal. www.insuranceage.co.uk/ 3481576

Allianz takes first steps into Lloyd’s

Allianz Insurance is making its debut in Lloyd’s after taking on a team in its joint venture with LV. www.insuranceage.co.uk/ 3531261

Tech highlights

InsurTech continued to keep the market busy over the summer. One commentator argued that it should not just be about disruption and becoming the ‘Uber’ of insurance.

Andre Symes, director at Genasys Technologies UK said the term ‘InsurTech’ had been hijacked by start-ups seeking to disrupt the insurance sector. These business, he said, were all looking to change the insurance world overnight and seeking funding while they did it.

However, tech expert Symes stated that using tech well wasn’t just about finding flashy new ideas. “It should be about looking at real business problems and opportunities and using technology to streamline and solve them,” he commented: “Some of it may not be sexy and may not grab the headlines, but it may smooth a process that makes the customer’s life easier and positively influence revenue returns.” (www.insuranceage.co.uk/3562906)

Meanwhile, new broker Zego announced it had started working with insurer RSA to launch a pay-as-you-go insurance product covering part-time parcel delivery and courier services. The broker explained that the solution allows flexible couriers to only pay for the insurance they need for the time they work, instead of having to buy traditional annual policies. (www.insuranceage.co.uk/ 3561251)

Soundbites

“The industry will face a regulatory cliff-edge after 29 March next year… Regulators, both in the UK and on the continent are already writing to firms calling on them to look at their plans for a no deal and we will be joining that; asking Biba members to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Biba head of corporate affairs Andy Thornley on the prospect of a no deal Brexit www.insuranceage.co.uk/3562861

“He [Gienal] was already on the board of Axa UK and has worked in the UK before with Zurich… I think he recognises the importance of the brokers in the UK market, especially in commercial lines. We have always had strong partnerships with brokers and this is something that will continue.”

Axa UK’s CFO Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge addresses incoming CEO Claudio Gienal’s relationships with brokers www.insuranceage.co.uk/3529691

“As they have expanded, many of our larger clients now have an international dynamic to their business and so we need to ensure we are in a position to be able to service them appropriately… As part of this we believe it is essential that we can continue to trade effectively across the EU post-Brexit. Joining Verlingue helps ICB meet these various needs and puts our business in what we believe is the right position for the future.”

ICB Group CEO Neil Campling explains why the business sold to Finch-owner Verlingue www.insuranceage.co.uk/3527646