Video: A broking minute with Gordon Hazelton

Insurance Age meets the director of Hazelton Mountford.

Our short video is a chance to get to know Gordon Hazelton who set up Hazelton Mountford in 2008.

He shares his thoughts on motivation and tells us what unusual pet he owns.

Don’t forget to read our full interview with Hazelton and his fellow director Jake Mountford.

