Top 50 2018 - Under £10m

ICB Group

Virginia House, 35-51 Station Road, Egham, Surrey TW20 9LB

ICB Group’s specialisms include classic cars

Website: www.icbgroupuk.com

Contact name: Paul Hollands

CEO: Neil Campling

Tel: 01784 608100

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@icbgroup

Main location: Egham

Additional branches: Redhill and City of London.

Staff numbers: 117 (total) / personal lines only 15.

Major specialisms: HNW household/ motor and classic cars.

Major trading subsidiaries: NBJ London Markets.

What we are: Private clients division handling HNW and commercial connected clients. We provide quality products and a personal one to one service.

Vision/background: We continue to grow through marketing led initiatives and collaborative partnerships to maintain our position as a top 20 independent broker in the UK. We want to be the market leader known for quality service, professional standards and excellent working relationships with all our stakeholders as well as delivering meaningful results to our clients.

Kerr Group Insurance

16 Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU

Laurie Ross

7 Buchanan Street, Glasgow G1 3HL

Website: www.laurieross.com

Contact name: June Lynch

Laurie Ross’ MD June Lynch

MD: June Lynch

Tel: 01355 200 684

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@laurierossins

Main location: Glasgow

Additional branches: Six

Staff numbers: 40 (total) / personal lines only 37.

Major specialisms: Taxi

What we are: Laurie Ross Limited is an independent multi-site high street broker specialising in both personal and commercial lines.

Vision/background: We are community broker with a service and product led proposition supporting both individuals and businesses with their insurance needs. We will continue to focus on organic growth and will consider acquisitions to increase our presence in Scotland both in the personal and commercial lines space.

Ryan’s

Ryan’s is based in Ipswich

Crane Hall, London Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 0AL

Website: www.ryans.co.uk

Contact name: Tim Larke

MD: Robin Belsom

Chairman: Tim Ryan

Tel: 01473 343 434

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@RyanIG

Main location: Ipswich

Staff numbers: 56 (total) / personal lines only 17.

Major specialisms: High value home and motor, non-standard property, overseas and second homes, beach huts, B&Bs.

What we are: Independent chartered insurance broker that specialises in a number of niche areas both regionally and nationally.

Vision/background: To be regarded as the leading regional personal lines broker with a strong focus on developing niche products.

Saffron Insurance Services

22 High Street, Saffron Walden, Essex CB10 1AX

Website: www.saffroninsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Keith McGregor

MD: David Beswick

Tel: 01799 522 293

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@saffroninsure

Main location: Saffron Walden

Additional branches: 13

Staff numbers: 141 (total) / personal lines only 39.

Major specialisms: Private client/non-standard.

Acquisitions in the last two years: AIS (Bishops Stortford), Grove Insurance (Sandy), Continuum Insurance (Hertford).

What we are: A forward thinking regional broker, that adapts to the changing market and our client needs.

Vision/background: A passion for great service delivered through deep understanding of our clients and products. Our multi-channel approach for personal and commercial insurance now offers clients a choice in the way they can purchase and manage their insurances – including online. We remain acquisitive for the right opportunities.