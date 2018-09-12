Insurance Age

Top 50 2018 - £10m-£14.99m

Top 50 £10-15m
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

P J Hayman & Company • SEIB Insurance Brokers • Sutton Winson

P J Hayman & Company

Stansted House, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire PO9 6DX

Aeroplane take-off
P J Hayman is a specialist travel sector broker

Website: www.pjhayman.com; www.pjhaymanB2B.com; www.FreeSpiritTravelinsurance.com; www.TravelPlusInsurance.co.uk; www.TopUpMyCancellationCover.com; www.CancellationPlan.com; www.Adventuresinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Andrew Williams

MD: Peter Hayman  

Chairman: Crispin Speers

Tel: 02392 419 035

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:
@pjhayman

Parent company: CSP Holding Limited

Main location: Hampshire 

Staff numbers: 36 

Major specialisms: Travel insurance.

What we are: Specialist broker in the travel sector.

Vision/background: Over 25 years’ experience providing mainstream and niche travel products including: any age; medical conditions and disabilities; sports, hazardous activities and occupations; high levels of cover for HNW clients; business; groups; coach and tour operators. Our scheme specialisms also include cyber; personal accident; financial failure.

SEIB Insurance Brokers 

South Essex House, North Road, South Ockendon, Essex RM15 5BE 

horse
SEIB specialises in equine insurance

Website: www.seib.co.uk

Contact name: Liam Casserley 

MD/Chairman: Barry Fehler 

Tel: 01708 850 000 

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:
@seib_insurance

Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group 

Main location: South Ockendon

Additional branches: Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Staff numbers: 103 

Major specialisms: Tailored insurance products for horses, horsetrailers, motorised horseboxes, and high net worth (especially for clients who keep their horses at home).

What we are: An independent broker with extensive know-how and expertise in the successful management of specialist schemes for niche markets, where we have a deep understanding of the needs of our chosen customer groups. 

Vision/background: From our beginnings developing tailored Equestrian Insurance back in 1963, we have taken our learnings to establish ourselves as specialist schemes brokers across a range of niche markets, with a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service. 

Sutton Winson

St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ

Website: www.suttonwinson.com

Contact name: Grahame Lamb

David Thomson Sutton Winson
Sutton Winson MD David Thomson

MD: David Thomson 

Tel: 020 8891 4021

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Sutton Group Holdings Limited

Main location: Twickenham

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: 130 (total) / personal lines only 34.

Major specialisms: Employee benefits.

What we are: An independent insurance broker whose personal division specialises in delivering bespoke personal insurances to employees and retirees of FTSE 100 companies via voluntary, core and flexible employee benefit programmes. Our private clients team offers bespoke services to high net worth individuals and are one of the fastest growing teams within our business achieving 10% growth last year.

Vision/background: Build a business that delivers sustainable results and highest levels of service and care through a culture of highly valuing our people and customers. Continue to innovate and evolve our product offering and service to maximise the opportunities available to us within the employee benefit and high net worth sectors. 

Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines 2018

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: AGGREGATORS AND SMEs

Most read

  1. FCA issues guidance to brokers on insurer due diligence
  2. Karen Beales steps down as UK General CEO
  3. CII launches Society of Insurance Broking
  4. Axa to complete $15bn XL takeover tomorrow
  5. Regional review: Norwich
  6. 'Talent crisis' hitting UK brokers
  7. Warwick Davis completes MBO backed by Ataraxia

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: