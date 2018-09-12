Top 50 2018 - £10m-£14.99m

P J Hayman & Company • SEIB Insurance Brokers • Sutton Winson

P J Hayman & Company

Stansted House, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire PO9 6DX

P J Hayman is a specialist travel sector broker

Website: www.pjhayman.com; www.pjhaymanB2B.com; www.FreeSpiritTravelinsurance.com; www.TravelPlusInsurance.co.uk; www.TopUpMyCancellationCover.com; www.CancellationPlan.com; www.Adventuresinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Andrew Williams

MD: Peter Hayman

Chairman: Crispin Speers

Tel: 02392 419 035

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@pjhayman

Parent company: CSP Holding Limited

Main location: Hampshire

Staff numbers: 36

Major specialisms: Travel insurance.

What we are: Specialist broker in the travel sector.

Vision/background: Over 25 years’ experience providing mainstream and niche travel products including: any age; medical conditions and disabilities; sports, hazardous activities and occupations; high levels of cover for HNW clients; business; groups; coach and tour operators. Our scheme specialisms also include cyber; personal accident; financial failure.

SEIB Insurance Brokers

South Essex House, North Road, South Ockendon, Essex RM15 5BE

SEIB specialises in equine insurance

Website: www.seib.co.uk

Contact name: Liam Casserley

MD/Chairman: Barry Fehler

Tel: 01708 850 000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@seib_insurance

Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance Group

Main location: South Ockendon

Additional branches: Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Staff numbers: 103

Major specialisms: Tailored insurance products for horses, horsetrailers, motorised horseboxes, and high net worth (especially for clients who keep their horses at home).

What we are: An independent broker with extensive know-how and expertise in the successful management of specialist schemes for niche markets, where we have a deep understanding of the needs of our chosen customer groups.

Vision/background: From our beginnings developing tailored Equestrian Insurance back in 1963, we have taken our learnings to establish ourselves as specialist schemes brokers across a range of niche markets, with a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service.

Sutton Winson

St James House, Grosvenor Road, Twickenham TW1 4AJ

Website: www.suttonwinson.com

Contact name: Grahame Lamb

Sutton Winson MD David Thomson

MD: David Thomson

Tel: 020 8891 4021

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Sutton Group Holdings Limited

Main location: Twickenham

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: 130 (total) / personal lines only 34.

Major specialisms: Employee benefits.

What we are: An independent insurance broker whose personal division specialises in delivering bespoke personal insurances to employees and retirees of FTSE 100 companies via voluntary, core and flexible employee benefit programmes. Our private clients team offers bespoke services to high net worth individuals and are one of the fastest growing teams within our business achieving 10% growth last year.

Vision/background: Build a business that delivers sustainable results and highest levels of service and care through a culture of highly valuing our people and customers. Continue to innovate and evolve our product offering and service to maximise the opportunities available to us within the employee benefit and high net worth sectors.