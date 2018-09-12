Top 50 2018 - £15m-£19.99m

Aon UK • Ceta Insurance • Lifesure • Lycetts

Aon UK

Aon UK is based in The Leadenhall Building

The Aon Centre, The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4AN

Website: www.insurance.aon.co.uk/personal

Contact name: Nick Gavin-Powell, head of private clients.

MD: Martyn Denney (Affinity MD)

Tel: 0345 608 0517

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@Aon_PLC

Main location: London

Additional branches: Cardiff (support & servicing team).

Staff numbers: 30 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Household, motor, fine art, rural estates.

Major trading subsidiaries: Hendersons

Acquisitions in the last two years: Hendersons

What we are: Aon is one of the leading brokers in the UK, arranging risk management services, including insurance for clients across both the commercial sector and for personal lines.

Vision/background: Aon’s aim is to be the broker of choice for the high net worth community, arranging practical risk management services to protect the assets of our clients.

Ceta Insurance

CETA House, Chipping Norton OX7 5SR

Website: www.ceta.co.uk

Contact name: James O’Hara

CEO: John Bibby

Chairman: Andrew Blowers

Tel: 01608 647 803

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Chipping Norton

Staff numbers: 125 (total) / 90 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: HH, commercial, leisure, non-standard home.

What we are: We provide our members with the ability to sell a range of highly competitive insurance products, without the need to hold individual agencies with the insurers themselves, or the requirement for a minimum level of business.

Vision/background: Following an MBO in September 2017, we are delivering a new non-standard household platform ready for launch in October 2018. At CETA our goal since 1993 has been to help brokers build a profitable income stream through selling insurance policies. We provide our members with access to a range of insurance products from leading insurers, with excellent commission both at new business and renewal.

Lifesure

3, Fenice Course, Phoenix Business Park, Eaton Socon, St Neots, Cambridgeshire PE19 8EW

Lifesure’s specialisms include park home insurance

Website: www.lifesure.co.uk

Contact name: Paul Reid

MD: Paul Reid

Tel: 01480 402 469

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@LifesureGroup

Main location: St Neots

Staff numbers: 63 (total) / 39 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Caravan, park home, motorhome, car, home, household, landlord, travel.

What we are: An independent family owned broker offering personal lines and specialist leisure insurance.

Vision/background: Since 1971, we’ve built Lifesure with knowledge, professionalism and a passion for our products. We care about our customers and we choose partners that share our values. Working only with A+ rated insurers, we have many market-leading policies exclusively available, giving customers peace of mind and choice.

Lycetts

Newcastle-upon-Tyne is home to Lycetts

Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 1PP

Website: www.lycetts.co.uk

Contact name: Peter Knowles

MD: Charles Foster

Chairman: Mark Hews

Tel: 0845 671 8999

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@lycettsrural

Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance

Main location: Newcastle

Additional branches: 16

Staff numbers: 244

Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.

Major trading subsidiaries: FMIB, Cliverton, Arbcover.

What we are: A specialist insurance broker with over 30 years’ experience insuring high net worth individuals.

Vision/background: With over 30 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients. Covering historic and listed properties, from fine antiques and classic cars to wine cellars and rural pursuits, Lycetts ensures clients are properly protected. All available profits go to charity.