Top 50 2018 - £20m-£24.99m

Academy Insurance • Alan Boswell Group • Caravan Guard • Principal Insurance

Academy Insurance

11 Horseshoe Park, Pangbourne RG8 7JW

Website: www.academyinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Neil Turner

Chairman: Neil Turner

Tel: 0118 9841 441

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Pangbourne

Additional branches: 17

Staff numbers: 137

Acquisitions in the last two years: One

What we are: Academy Insurance is a multi-sited predominately high street-based personal lines insurance brokers, we also provide a dedicated commercial office for our clients.

Vision/background: At Academy we pride ourselves on being the best of breed, we offer a traditional independent high street brokerage service. Our success has been built on providing Academy clients with a best friend approach. Nothing is too much trouble, we go out of our way to listen and fully understand our clients’ needs providing them with an excellent service whilst still using the latest technology to its best effect.

Alan Boswell Group

Harbour House, 126 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1UL

Website: www.alanboswell.com

Contact name: Alan Boswell

MD: Chris Gibbs

Chairman: Alan Boswell

Tel: 01603 216 000

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ABGroup

Main location: Norwich

Additional branches: Seven

Staff numbers: 350 (total) / 52 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Property insurance, medium to high net worth, affinity schemes.

Major trading subsidiaries: Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers, Alan Boswell Insurance Services, Alan Boswell Insurance Management, Alan Boswell Insurance Advisers, S-Tech Insurance Services.

Acquisitions in the last two years: S-Tech Insurance Services Ltd, Sutcliffe Solloway & Co Ltd.

What we are: Alan Boswell Group is a leading UK independent insurance broker and one of the eastern region’s largest independent financial planners.

Vision/background: Alan Boswell Group is the natural choice for friendly, expert advice on insurance, risk management and financial services. With more than 35 years’ experience, our longevity and reputation are the result of doing things a little differently – of going the extra mile for our clients, our people and our communities.

Caravan Guard

New Road, Halifax, West Yorks HX1 2JZ

Caravan Guard’s specialisms include motorhomes

Website: www.caravanguard.co.uk

Contact name: Craig Thompson

MD: Ryan Wilby

Chairman: Peter Wilby

Tel: 01422 396 700

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@caravanguard

Main location: Halifax

Staff numbers: 122

Major specialisms: Caravans, motorhomes, park homes, holiday homes.

Major trading subsidiaries: Leisuredays, Happy Place.

What we are: Specialists in insuring leisure homes such as caravans, motorhomes and UK based bricks and mortar holiday properties.

Vision/background: A family run intermediary. We are committed to a culture of “positive people delivering brilliant customer experiences”.

Principal Insurance

Citygate 2, Cross Street, Sale M33 7JR

Website: www.principalinsurance.co.uk

Princpal Insurance’s Damian Keeling and Dave Bowcock

Contact name: Damian Keeling

MD: Dave Bowcock

Chairman: Damian Keeling

Tel: 07976 620 092

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Principal Group Holdings Ltd

Main location: Sale

Additional branches: Lancaster, Dublin.

Staff numbers: 130 (total) / 125 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Motorcycle, van.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Biketeam, Rampdale.

What we are: Niche broker with specialisms in bike and van, also high net worth car and household, specialist car, and commercial/courier/fleet.

Vision/background: Committed to organic growth through excellent customer service and intelligent use of technology.