Top 50 2018 - £75m-£99.99m
Abbey Insurance Brokers • Acorn Insurance & Financial Services • Jelf • MCE Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance
Abbey Insurance Brokers
10 Governors Place, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland BT38 7BN
Acorn Insurance & Financial Services
98 Liverpool Road, Formby, Merseyside L37 6BS
Website: www.acorninsure.com
MD: Alan Keating
Tel: 01704 831 818
Email: [email protected]
Parent company: Granite Underwriting Ltd
Main location: Formby, Liverpool
Staff numbers: 346
Major specialisms: Specialist motor.
Major trading subsidiaries: Acorn Direct, Motorcade, Ladies First.
What we are: Specialist motor insurance brokers.
Vision/background: Acorn is the home of specialist motor insurance.
Jelf
Hillside Court, Bowling Hill, Chipping Sodbury, Bristol BS37 6JX
MCE Insurance
Sapphire House, Crown Way, Northamptonshire NN10 6FB
Website: www.mceinsurance.com
Contact name: Simon French (commercial director)
CEO: Julian Edwards
Chairman: Michael Edwards
Tel: 0844 338 69 676
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Northamptonshire
Additional branches: Two
Staff numbers: 332
Major specialisms: Motorcycle and scooter insurance.
What we are: MCE Insurance Ltd is an independent UK company, established in 1975, specialising in motorcycle insurance.
Vision/background: MCE is two businesses. The retail business, MCE Insurance Limited, is responsible for the end customer pricing, fraud management, product design, distribution and management of the underlying customer relationships. The underwriting business, MCE Insurance Company Limited, engages in risk selection, underlying technical pricing, reserving and claims handling. The insurance company has a combined operating ratio (COR) of 92.1% and a solvency capital ratio (SCR) of 141%.
Premium Choice Insurance
Pendeford House, Pendeford Business Park, Overstrand, Wolverhampton
WV9 5AP
Website: www.premiumchoice.co.uk
Contact name: Richard Dornan
MDs: Richard Dornan, Mark Woods.
Tel: 0121 749 8900
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Wolverhampton
Additional branches: Coleshill
Staff numbers: 170
Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, provisional drivers, young drivers without telematics, commercial vehicle/tradesman, classic and cherished vehicles, military vehicles.
Major trading subsidiaries: A Choice, Premium Choice.
What we are: Premium Choice has a strong heritage in working with insurers to target niche and non-standard areas complemented by our own in-house underwriting.
Vision/background: Our 19th year of trading has started with a move to newly refurbished premises allowing us a platform to continue growing our business. The vision is to deliver exceptional customer service and continue creating and delivering niche insurance products and services for customers struggling to find competitive insurance by bringing a viable alternative whilst maintaining a profitable book of business for our insurance partners.