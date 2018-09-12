Top 50 2018 - £75m-£99.99m

Abbey Insurance Brokers • Acorn Insurance & Financial Services • Jelf • MCE Insurance • Premium Choice Insurance

Abbey Insurance Brokers

10 Governors Place, Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland BT38 7BN

Acorn Insurance & Financial Services

98 Liverpool Road, Formby, Merseyside L37 6BS

Website: www.acorninsure.com

MD: Alan Keating

Tel: 01704 831 818

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Granite Underwriting Ltd

Main location: Formby, Liverpool

Staff numbers: 346

Major specialisms: Specialist motor.

Major trading subsidiaries: Acorn Direct, Motorcade, Ladies First.

What we are: Specialist motor insurance brokers.

Vision/background: Acorn is the home of specialist motor insurance.

Jelf

Hillside Court, Bowling Hill, Chipping Sodbury, Bristol BS37 6JX

MCE Insurance

Sapphire House, Crown Way, Northamptonshire NN10 6FB

Website: www.mceinsurance.com

Contact name: Simon French (commercial director)

CEO: Julian Edwards

Chairman: Michael Edwards

Tel: 0844 338 69 676

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Northamptonshire

Additional branches: Two

Staff numbers: 332

Major specialisms: Motorcycle and scooter insurance.

What we are: MCE Insurance Ltd is an independent UK company, established in 1975, specialising in motorcycle insurance.

Vision/background: MCE is two businesses. The retail business, MCE Insurance Limited, is responsible for the end customer pricing, fraud management, product design, distribution and management of the underlying customer relationships. The underwriting business, MCE Insurance Company Limited, engages in risk selection, underlying technical pricing, reserving and claims handling. The insurance company has a combined operating ratio (COR) of 92.1% and a solvency capital ratio (SCR) of 141%.

Premium Choice Insurance

Pendeford House, Pendeford Business Park, Overstrand, Wolverhampton

WV9 5AP

Website: www.premiumchoice.co.uk

Contact name: Richard Dornan

MDs: Richard Dornan, Mark Woods.

Tel: 0121 749 8900

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Wolverhampton

Additional branches: Coleshill

Staff numbers: 170

Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, provisional drivers, young drivers without telematics, commercial vehicle/tradesman, classic and cherished vehicles, military vehicles.

Major trading subsidiaries: A Choice, Premium Choice.

What we are: Premium Choice has a strong heritage in working with insurers to target niche and non-standard areas complemented by our own in-house underwriting.

Vision/background: Our 19th year of trading has started with a move to newly refurbished premises allowing us a platform to continue growing our business. The vision is to deliver exceptional customer service and continue creating and delivering niche insurance products and services for customers struggling to find competitive insurance by bringing a viable alternative whilst maintaining a profitable book of business for our insurance partners.