Top 50 2018 - £150m-£249.99m

Atlanta Group (Autonet Insurance Services & Carole Nash Insurance Consultants) • Complete Cover Group / Hyperformance • Eldon Insurance Services • Gallagher • Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity

Atlanta Group (Autonet Insurance Services and Carole Nash Insurance Consultants)

Autonet Insurance, Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke on Trent ST6 2BA

Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk; www.carolenash.com

Autonet’s Ian Donaldson

CEO: Ian Donaldson

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@autonetvan; @insidebikes

Parent company: The Ardonagh Group

Main location: Stoke and Altrincham.

Additional branches: Manchester & Dublin

Staff numbers: 988 FTE (total) / 938 personal lines only FTE.

Major specialisms: Van; private car; home; motorcycles – modern, classic, vintage, custom and trail; classic and performance cars.

Major trading subsidiaries: Autonet Insurance Services Ltd, Carole Nash Insurance Consultants Ltd.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Carole Nash joined Autonet in the Atlanta Group in December 2017. This year saw Autonet Insurance complete the acquisition of the AA van, Entire and OYD books of business. In 2018 Autonet acquired the motor, home and breakdown books of business from Ageas. In April 2017, Carole Nash acquired the bike insurance book of Cornmarket Insurance Services in the Republic of Ireland.

What we are: The Atlanta Group is made up of Autonet, who are the UK’s largest van insurance broker specialising in van, car and home, and Carole Nash. Carole Nash specialise in motorcycles and provide cover to c25% of all registered motorcycles.

Vision/background: Both businesses are market leading in their fields with common goals to be the best at what we do. We deliver excellent service to customers through innovation, business partnerships and digital development. This enables Atlanta to deliver strong growth and reinforce its status as a leading provider of insurance solutions.

Complete Cover Group / Hyperformance

Elmbrook House, 18-19 Station Road, Sunbury on Thames, Surrey TW16 6SU

Eldon Insurance Services

Lysander House, Catbrain Hill, Bristol BS10 7TQ

Website: www.eldoninsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Matt Reid

CEO: Liz Bilney

Tel: 01179 066 479 (marketing) / 0344 840 6300 (customers)

Email: [email protected] / Customers: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@GoSkippy

Main location: Bristol

Additional branches: Newcastle, Southampton and Durban (South Africa).

Staff numbers: (total) 270 UK (405 outsourced) / 183 personal lines only (405 outsourced).

Major specialisms: Car, van, bike, home, life, business and health insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: GoSkippy, Debenhams Insurance, Business Choice Direct, Vavista.

What we are: We provide insurance services and expert claims management services in the UK, specialising in private motor and commercial insurance.

Vision/background: Our key focus is on continuous improvement through data insight, right first time approach to processes and reinvestment of profits. We are one of the fastest growing insurance and claims management businesses in the UK. We offer typically five-star Defaqto rated products at an affordable price.

Gallagher

Gallagher’s HQ The Walbrook Building

The Walbrook Building, 25 Walbrook, London EC4N 8AW

Website: www.ajginternational.com/individuals-insurance

Contact name: Simon Pearce, chief operating officer, small business & personal lines, UK Retail.

MD: Gareth Birch, MD of small business & personal lines, UK Retail.

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@GallagherUK_

Parent company: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Main locations: Bournemouth, Irvine, Tunbridge Wells and Wakefield, Gloucester.

Additional branches: 25 in total.

Staff numbers: Approximately 600.

Major specialisms: Household, motor, holiday and second homes, static caravans, non-standard properties.

Major trading subsidiaries: Insure4Retirement, private clients, Intasure and Brand Partners.

What we are: Small business and personal lines contains the UK personal lines and private clients distribution division of Gallagher, with a strong track record of delivering a great service to customers and managing successful relationships with brand partners – connecting Gallagher customers by working in close partnership with its UK-wide commercial lines broking business.

Vision/background: To place our customers, people and insurer partners at the centre of everything we do to ensure we continue to devise and deliver tailor-made and cost-effective solutions with a distinctive personal service in all our chosen markets – no matter how specialist our customers’ individual risk needs.

Markerstudy Group – Retail and Affinity

Markerstudy Group - Retail and Affinity’s main location is in Portsmouth

Markerstudy House, 45 Westerham Road, Bessels Green, Sevenoaks, Kent TN13 2QB

Website: www.markerstudy.com

Contact name: Ross Barrington, managing director of retail & affinity for Markerstudy Group.

CEO: Kevin Spencer, group CEO.

Tel: 07557 565 628

Email: [email protected]

Parent company: Markerstudy Holdings Ltd

Main location: Portsmouth

Additional branches: Nine

Staff numbers: 982

Major specialisms: We specialise in covering the following risks: commercial, commercial vehicle, motor trader, taxi, prestige and classic private car, home, travel, motorhome, young drivers, high performance, imported, modified vehicles, mobile catering and convicted drivers.

Major trading subsidiaries: The Insurance Factory, The Insurance Shop, Insurance Choice, Distinct Business Insurance, Mobilers, Caterer’s Club, Equesure, Lancaster Insurance Services, Sureterm Direct, The Policy Shop, Distinct Private Clients, Masterquote, BDML Connect, Gadget Cover, Geoffrey Insurance Services, Pet Wise; Paws & Claws, UIS Pets, Purely Pets, Go Get It, Supercover, Zenith Direct, Zenith Van.

What we are: A multi-sited personal lines and commercial insurance intermediary.

Vision/background: Within the retail and affinity divisions are more than 900 employees, all passionate about delivering excellent customer service. This dedication, coupled with an innovative approach and differentiated product offerings, enables us to respond to market challenges and embrace new business opportunities. Part of award winning Markerstudy Group, we proudly achieved fourth position in The Sunday Times coveted Top 30 Best Big Companies to Work For list 2017 and have been awarded ‘Gold Champion’ status from Investors In People since 2014.