Top 50 2018 - £250m-£499.99m

A-Plan Group • Adrian Flux Insurance • Swinton Group • The Ardonagh Group - Schemes and Programmes

A-Plan Group

Des Roches Square, Witney OX28 4LE

Website: www.aplan.co.uk

A-Plan’s Carl Shuker

Contact name: Carl Shuker

MD: Carl Shuker

Chairman: Max Carruthers

Tel: 01993 893 311

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@aplaninsurance

Main locations: Witney and Cheltenham.

Additional branches: 89 branches and centres.

Staff numbers: 1,732 (total) / 1,533 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: Personal lines

Major trading subsidiaries: A-Plan Holdings, Assured Futures Limited and Endsleigh Limited.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Endsleigh Limited.

What we are: A multi-channel insurance distributor, addressing a broad demographic group, facilitating the arrangement of policies through a network of branches and centres as well as digitally.

Vision/background: A-Plan has been established for over 50 years and continues to deliver a high quality of service providing added value to clients. Endsleigh has a long heritage in the student market with unique insights and data which will complement the group businesses. For insurers we deliver properly underwritten and priced business to deliver a good underwriting result.

Adrian Flux Insurance

East Winch Hall, East Winch, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE32 1HN

Website: www.adrianflux.co.uk

Contact name: Gerry Bucke

MD & Chairman: David Flux

Tel: 01553 845 999

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Kings Lynn

Additional branches: Three

Staff numbers: 1,240

Major specialisms: Non-standard motor, household, motorbikes, vans, classic cars, modified cars, performance cars, kit cars, motorhomes, young drivers with over 60 specialist areas.

Major trading subsidiaries: HIC Insurance, Flux Direct, Bikesure Insurance, Chartwell Insurance, Hadleigh Breakdown and Trinity Lane Insurance.

What we are: The UK’s leading privately owned and independent personal lines specialist.

Vision/background: Founded in 1973, Adrian Flux established the business to offer a motor insurance service to disabled drivers and specialist vehicles. The business has grown to offer cover and schemes in more than 60 various specialist motor and household areas.

Swinton Group

Embankment West Tower, 101 Cathedral Approach, Salford M3 7FB

Website: www.swinton.co.uk

Contact name: Gill Galassi – head of public relations ([email protected]).

Swinton Group’s Gilles Normand

MD: Gilles Normand

Chairman: Chris Moat

Tel: 0161 236 1222

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@SwintonGroup

Parent company: Covea SGAM

Main location: Nationwide (head office: Manchester).

Additional branches: 59

Staff numbers: 1,533

Major specialisms: Motor (including cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, taxis, vans, motorhomes and caravans) insurance. Home (buildings and contents) insurance. Commercial insurance.

Major trading subsidiaries: Safeguard

What we are: Swinton Insurance is a high street insurance broker combining online and telephone services with a network of 59 branches across the UK, giving us the ability to deliver a highly personal service.

Vision/background: Swinton Insurance has been helping people find the right cover for their individual needs for more than 60 years by using a panel of insurers. Swinton currently serves over a million customers, handles a range of policies including car, taxi, home, van, bike, caravan and travel. The company employs 1,533 dedicated colleagues.

The Ardonagh Group - Schemes and Programmes

Quay Point, Lakeside Boulevard, Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 5PL

Website: www.ardonagh.com

Contact name: Derek Coles, CEO.

Tel: 0344 412 4124

Email: [email protected]m

Parent company: The Ardonagh Group

Main location: Doncaster

Additional branches: Nine – Oxted, Croydon, Colchester, Botley, Cheltenham, Preston, Chertsey, Petersfield, London.

Staff numbers: 1,450

Major specialisms: Property – let and non-standard; caravan; micro business.

Major trading subsidiaries: Towergate Insurance, Direct Group, Midas Underwriting, Your Insurance, Insurance4carhire, Healthy Pets, Simple Landlords.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Direct Group was acquired by The Ardonagh Group in June 2017 and has joined with Towergate Retail to create the Schemes and Programmes business. Healthy Pets joined the group in September 2017.

What we are: A schemes broker with a wide range of personal lines specialisms. We also provide sales and services for affinity clients.

Vision/background: We ensure that each customer has the right insurance to meet their individual needs, from caravan and yacht owners to landlords and professional photographers. Our understanding of the communities we serve, together with our scale and breadth, allows us to work with our insurer partners to deliver the best cover.