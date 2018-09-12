Insurance Age

Top 50 2018 - £1bn+

Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)

Bexhill on Sea
Hasting Direct is based in Bexhill-on-Sea

Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex TN39 3LW

Website: www.hastingsdirect.com

Contact name: Toby van der Meer

MD: Toby van der Meer

Chairman: Peter Blanc (non-executive chairman)

Tel: 01424 735 735 

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:
@HastingsDirect

Parent company: Hastings Group Holdings plc

Main location: Bexhill-on-Sea

Additional branches: Leicester

Staff numbers: 3,400

Major specialisms: Car, home, bike and van insurance.

What we are: We are a fast growing, agile, data and digitally focused general insurance provider to the UK car, van, bike and home insurance market. Hastings Direct is a trading name of Hastings Insurance Services Limited, the UK trading subsidiary of Hastings Group Holdings plc.

Vision/background: To protect one in 10 in the UK by 2020 by offering refreshingly straightforward insurance products online and by phone at competitive prices with a customer focused approach.

