Top 50 2018 - £1bn+
Hastings Direct (Hastings Insurance Services)
Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex TN39 3LW
Website: www.hastingsdirect.com
Contact name: Toby van der Meer
MD: Toby van der Meer
Chairman: Peter Blanc (non-executive chairman)
Tel: 01424 735 735
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@HastingsDirect
Parent company: Hastings Group Holdings plc
Main location: Bexhill-on-Sea
Additional branches: Leicester
Staff numbers: 3,400
Major specialisms: Car, home, bike and van insurance.
What we are: We are a fast growing, agile, data and digitally focused general insurance provider to the UK car, van, bike and home insurance market. Hastings Direct is a trading name of Hastings Insurance Services Limited, the UK trading subsidiary of Hastings Group Holdings plc.
Vision/background: To protect one in 10 in the UK by 2020 by offering refreshingly straightforward insurance products online and by phone at competitive prices with a customer focused approach.