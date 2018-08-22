Broker Network spending spree prices revealed

Figures unveiled for first three deals - Finch Commercial, Boyd Insurance and Thompson & Richardson.

Broker Network spent over £42m in the first wave of building its “regional powerhouse” structure, Insurance Age can reveal.

Insurance Age previously revealed in 2016 that the network was set to embark on a spending spree after a change of ownership. Since then has since bought seven “regional powerhouses” and supported them in striking deals.

The first deal was for Reading-based Finch Commercial Insurance Brokers in October 2016.

Bravo Investment Holdings is the ultimate holding company for Broker Network.

Paid

Analysis of Bravo’s documents at Companies House has shown it paid £11m in total for Finch split between cash (£8.19m) and equity shares (£2.19m).

The next deal in May 2017 was for Scottish broker Boyd Insurance. The purchase of the firm in Paisley also cost £11m with a similar split between cash and shares.

Broker Network closed 2017 by buying Thompson & Richardson in December. The third “regional powerhouse” cost £14.12m.

The takeover of the broker which had four offices, 75 staff and £27m of gross written premium, involved buying four businesses. The net cash spend totalled £11.61m with the remainder being “equity share” considerations.

Seven

The documents run up to 31 December 2017.

Since the cut-off date Broker Network has also bought Saffron Insurance in East Anglia, West Sussex-based Knighthood Corporate Assurances and Weald Insurance Brokers in Westerham.

Most recently it acquired MCM in Manchester to take the “regional powerhouse” total to seven.

The figures for the 2018 purchases are yet to be revealed.

Results

However the filings at Companies House did show that Bravo supported Finch in buying the trade assets for Citymain Insurance Brokers, County Insurance Services and Ben Bishop during the period.

In addition it paid £3.72m for Finch to buy Taylor Beaumont and £2.38m for Miller & Co.

The news followed the release of Broker Network’s results for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The group posted revenue of £23.1m up 13% on a like-for-like basis from the prior year and a 10% increase in Ebitda to £5.7m.

The latest documents show that with the purchases Bravo made a post-tax loss of £5.3m.

Geographies

Speaking previously Broker Network chief executive officer Andy Fairchild confirmed that his organisation would continue its acquisition strategy to “cover the geographies of the UK”.

Adding: “What we have with our regional centres is a strong federation of community-based businesses and brands that have their own independence but collectively have their strength in numbers.”

