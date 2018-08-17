Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Siân Barton and Ida Axling chat about the most popular stories to hit the headlines.

Insurance Age's editor and news editor share their views on the most clicked on stories by brokers in the latest episode of our regular podcast. 

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 17 August 2018:

1) Alpha collapse: FSCS transfers 177,000 GAP policies

2) Broker Network buys North West broker

3) Direct Line names new NIG MD

4) Bain Capital to buy Esure for £1.2bn

5) CII questions future of Chartered proposition

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: VIRTUAL CALL CENTRES

Most read

  1. CII questions future of Chartered proposition
  2. Stanhope Cooper drops Open GI
  3. Amazon ponders UK aggregator site - reports
  4. GRP-owned Abbey Bond Lovis makes NI buy
  5. Brokers have "heads in the sand" around succession, says Aviva's Bayles
  6. Applied report shows UK brokers ahead of digital curve
  7. Turnover up at Alan Boswell

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: