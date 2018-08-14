Deals boost Finch Commercial’s profit and revenue

Company results for the Broker Network owned firm also reveal a £3m loan from parent company.

Finch Commercial’s results have shown increased revenue and profits for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Revenue went up to £5.7m (2016: £2.9m) while profit before tax grew to £2.0m compared to £508,000 the previous year.

The results document also showed that Finch, which became part of Broker Network in 2016, received a loan of £3m from its parent company during the period. When the deal went through managing director Vincent Gardner said it would enable the company to hit the acquisition trail.

Deals

The document highlighted Finch’s acquisitions throughout the 12 months. It showed that £610,000 was also loaned to it by Miller Insurance Brokers which it bought in 2017.

South coast-based Taylor Beamount was also acquired by Finch Group during the year.

Finch Commercial also purchased trade assets for Citymain Insurance Brokers, County and Ben Bishop during the period.

Finch Commercial, which is headquartered in Reading, also stated that staff numbers had increased by 45 to 65. Staff costs also grew to £2.6m from £1.5m. Director’s remuneration went up to £339,000 (2016: £192,000).

