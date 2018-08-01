ICB Group joins Verlingue

Addition triples Verlingue’s size in UK market.

ICB Group will be joining the Verlingue group on 1 August, Insurance Age can reveal.

The move triples Verlingue’s size in the UK market and takes the wider group up to £130m of premium with 170 employees and five locations.

Verlingue previously bought Manchester-headquartered Finch Insurance Brokers in 2007.

ICB, a multi-specialist corporate broker targeting specialist sectors and connected private clients, was renamed from Barnett & Barnett in 2013 when CEO Neil Campling led a management buyout of the firm from IAG.

Finch, which recently posted rising profits and turnover, specialises in mid-market particularly for hospitality and tech clients and through its wider group, known as Alec Finch Group, also offers employee benefits.

Ambition

Verlingue explained that after the deal ICB Group and Finch would “work collaboratively” to further their strengths and to identify best practices in order to build a common entity for the benefit of clients, staff and profitable growth.

It added that the consolidation was due to the UK being a priority country.

Verlingue further stated that the deal provided ICB Group and its clients a gateway to Europe and worldwide opportunities through WBN.

Jacques Verlingue, chairman of Verlingue and the Adelaide Group said: “Verlingue has the ambition of being a leading family owned independent broker in the UK and the combination of ICB and Finch will create a great platform from which to build.

“ICB is one of the leading independent brokers in the UK with a similar ethos to Verlingue. We see the potential to amalgamate the entrepreneurial spirit and talents of ICB and Finch as a great opportunity for both teams, their clients and their partners.”

Evolve

Campling commented: “ICB has taken the sensible view that we have to continue to evolve in order to remain relevant to our clients.

“As they have expanded, many of our larger clients now have an international dynamic to their business and so we need to ensure we are in a position to be able to service them appropriately.

“As part of this we believe it is essential that we can continue to trade effectively across the EU post Brexit. Joining Verlingue helps ICB meet these various needs and puts our business in what we believe is the right position for the future.”

Mike Latham, managing director of Finch concluded: “We are delighted to welcome ICB Group to the Verlingue family.

“We see the skills, location and breadth of services that ICB offer to be hugely complimentary to that of Finch. The greater scale which the ICB team will bring will enable us to collectively forge a company that will be a leading player in the UK independent broker market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.