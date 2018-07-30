Jelf bought Clark Thomson for £23.3m cash

Company results also showed £5.6m of deferred costs payable if performance criteria are met.

Jelf’s results for the full year 2017 have revealed the cost of its Clark Thomson acquisition.

Jelf, which was itself bought by Marsh in 2015, purchased the Perth-based business in order to gain a better slice of the insurance business in Scotland.

It was the first deal for Jelf since the £258m takeover by Marsh and saw the business spend £23.3m cash on Clark Thomson and set aside £5.6m in deferred costs if Clark Thomson hits certain targets.

The results, which were for a 12 month period, were compared to 2016’s numbers which were for a 15 month period.

Turnover slipped to £69.7m compared to the £71.4m recorded for the longer 2017 accounting period.

Adjusted

However the company report, available on Companies House, said that taking acquisitions into account and adjusting for the accounting period that turnover actually went up £3.9m year-on-year.

Operating profit also went up to £15.4m (2016: £4.6m). Profit before tax went up from £4.6m to £13.3m. Directors noted that Jelf’s acquisitions had led to increased profitability.

The results also stated that from 1 January 2017 Jelf bought trades from Beaumonts Insurance Brokers and Beaumonts (Leeds) for £8.7m. Jelf bought Beaumonts Insurance Group for an initial £10.1m in 2014.

Brexit

The results also saw directors warn of risks arising from Brexit which they said could affect policies which straddle the date that the UK leaves the EU, affect the settlement of claims which expire prior to, before, or after Brexit or reduce insurer choice following Brexit.

The stated the business had developed strategies to enable post-Brexit continuity and developed back up propositions for capacity in the event that an EU fails to put in place a solution for EU risks post-Brexit.

