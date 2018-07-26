Aston Lark posts rising revenue and Ebitda after merger

First set of figures for combined group.

Aston Lark has revealed its first financial results since it was formed in September 2017 with the merger of Aston Scott and Lark Group.

The business noted that its financial results were presented as if it had been in existence since the start of that year and that it had added in a similar comparison for 2016.

For the year ended 31 December 2017 revenue was up 6% to £52m with organic growth coming in at just under 2%.

It also reported Ebidta growth of 6% detailing that adjusted Ebitda – factoring in if acquisitions in the period had been owned for the full 12 months – would have been £14m.

Chartered

The merged group employs over 630 people in 18 offices across the UK placing nearly £260m of gross written premium across commercial, commercial schemes, private clients and employee benefits divisions.

Group CEO Peter Blanc said the merger meant the firm was now the fifth largest chartered insurance broker in the UK and in the top 20 independent insurance brokers list.

“The results reflect a continuing positive performance of the combined group demonstrating progress whilst making significant investment in its people, underlying IT applications and infrastructure,” he continued.

Since the merger Aston Lark bought Stourbridge-based Ingram Hawkins and Nock in March 2018 and Blanc concluded: “The business is well positioned to progress over the coming months and years with a continued focus on organic growth as well as considering further selective strategic acquisitions as part of our growth plans.”

