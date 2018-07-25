Brokers urged to push on with SM&CR preparations

Mathew Rutter backs Biba advice that brokers should not panic.

Brokers have until 9 December 2019 to prepare for the incoming Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) regulation changes.

However Mathew Rutter, partner - insurance advisory at law firm DAC Beachcroft, has counselled: “It seems like a long time away but there is quite a lot that needs to be done between now and then.”

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has advised that SM&CR will deliver “clear standards” for the conduct that it will expect from all financial services staff and that these standards were central to its “priority of promoting healthy cultures in firms”.

The new regime comes into force this December for insurers.

Diagrams

For brokers Rutter summed up: “You have to decide who will be certificated staff, think about the different roles and responsibilities and get them mapped.”

He argued that well run firms would not find it too “onerous” and listed that brokers should already be thinking about management expectations and having clear reporting lines as well as the governance procedures around formal meetings.

But he warned: “What the regulator does not want are nice pretty diagrams that says “this is how we do everything” and then when they come along it bears no resemblance to reality.”

According to Rutter, despite the fact there is well over a year until implementation brokers should already be reading the rules and implementing them with considerable attention being paid to the HR functionality.

Proportionate

For small brokers he stated the change, which replaces and extends the approved persons regime, should certainly be achieveable for brokers noting that for smaller firms it would have less of an impact than for larger businesses.

“It is designed to try to be a proportionate regime. Clearly if you are a small single branch broker then what you need is much less than if you’re on multiple sites.”

Adding: “It is where you get bigger and more formal and have internal audit functions and need different committees. Decision making is more complicated the more layers involved.”

Panic

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has previously highlighted that brokers should not panic about the regulatory development and Rutter backed-up their view.

He set out the starting point as identifying the people who are going to oversee the process of implementation and doing a gap analysis.

“Work out who is currently performing a controlled function and whether that maps across and any gaps that might be left,” he began.

“The next step is working out who your certificated regime is going to be.”

Training

Rutter noted that it was not a pure switch from approved persons calling it “more complicated” and noting that some firms may find their requirements going wider.

“For certificated people it is the firm that has the responsibility for ensuring they are fit and proper. It is putting the burden on the firm.”

And he advised that training would be core to being compliant.

“You need a record,” he stressed. “It is not just doing it but showing that you are doing it.”

In his view the history of the drive to bring in SM&CR and individual accountability goes all the way back to Fred Goodwin.

In many people’s view Goodwin was never held personally responsible for his involvement in crashing Royal Bank of Scotland.

“In a small business if something goes wrong it is pretty easy to point the finger to the people who made the decisions or should have been aware and have no reasonable excuse,” Rutter detailed.

“Somebody at board level can say wasn’t my decision, I didn’t know about it, was a board decision.

“What it is trying to do is get away from that collective and board responsibility and say the buck stops here with you.”

Behaviours

Rutter accepted that the new regime would be a learning process for the FCA as it looked at which behaviours were being rewarded, how firms police their internal policies and if they deliver on their stated procedures.

“The regulator will be keen to demonstrate that this new regime does have teeth,” he flagged.

“The best way probably of being able to demonstrate that will be to point to enforcement action where things have gone wrong.”

However he stressed that the regulator will not be out looking for errors across the 50,000 financial services firms that will have to adjust to the new regime.

“It doesn’t follow automatically that just because something has gone wrong in an organisation that an individual will also be punished. The regulator understands that sometimes things go wrong and it is not always the fault of an individual,” he maintained.

“But it will be easier to identify the individual and say ‘this happened on your watch, what were you doing about it, tell us why we shouldn’t take enforcement action against you individually?’.”

Umbrella

Rutter concluded that the best approach was to view SM&CR as an umbrella legislation that sits above the others.

“There isn’t an off the shelf solution,” he said.

“The plus side of that is there isn’t a straitjacket that everyone has to wear. There is flexibility to do things slightly differently.”

