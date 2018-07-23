GRP’s County Group buys Guardian in "first of many" deals

The deal sees County take a major stake in the business and was for an undisclosed sum.

The County Group, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has acquired a majority stake in Guardian Insurance Brokers.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, has received regulatory approval.

According to a statement this is the first deal that County, which is headquartered in Crewe, has completed since becoming part of GRP in January this year.

County CEO Dave Clapp said: “This is the first of many acquisitions planned under the banner of GRP Group, as we work towards achieving our plan to double our size over the next five years.”

He added: “Guardian handles £14m in premium and, being based in Wigan, complements our current footprint perfectly.”

Management

He said that Guardian co-founders Steve Smith and Adrian Mead will continue to run the business.

“Steve, Adrian and the team have built a fantastic business over the last five years, delivering phenomenal growth, and we are really excited about working together in the future.”

Steve Smith, managing director of Guardian, added: “County Group are the right choice for us as partners on the next stage in our journey.

Dave Clapp and his team share our aspirations and ethos, and now we have joined forces with one of the most driven and ambitious insurance businesses in the UK, we are all really excited about the future.”

GWP

The statement went on to advise that the Guardian deal brings County’s annual GWP to £80m across 25 branches which are predominantly located in the North West.

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO, Broking said: “GRP is fully committed to accelerating growth through our UK regional centres, and we have a strong pipeline both via the hubs and through potential acquisitions at group level.

“Guardian is a very strong business with a tradition of excellent client service. I am delighted it is joining GRP, where I am confident it will go from strength to strength.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.