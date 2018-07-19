MVP snaps up stake in Ataraxia as Stuart Randall exits

Ataraxia cites increased growth prospects and sale options for brokers as benefits of the deal.

Minority Venture Partners (MVP) has bought into Ataraxia, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, sees chief executive officer Stuart Randall retire from the business.

Randall was a founder in 2010 after selling his holdings in Brokerbility and Brett and Randall.

As part of the latest deal the remaining stakeholders of Ataraxia have also bought more shares in the company.

Insurance Age understands that Peter Cullum-backed MVP now owns just over 40% of the business with the remainder split across the current shareholders.

Succession

According to Ataraxia the business will continue to support succession planning for its group brokers.

In the past year it has invested in Whitefield Insurance Services, Glowsure and EIC as well as partnering with Marsh Networks.

The company also claimed that with the support of MVP its cohort will now have increased options available to them such as on full sale and growth before exit options.

It flagged that MVP had previously invested in Greens Insurance and County Insurance Brokers which had in turn grown and sold majority stakes to fellow Cullum-backed business Global Risk Partners Limited (GRP).

In addition Ataraxia highlighted wider market access for its brokers as a benefit of the deal citing GRP’s underwriting division as well as specialist underwriting schemes and facilities available through MVP, including Lexicon Property, Cherish Insurance and Oasis Property Insurance.

Ethos

Adam Boakes, managing director of Ataraxia commented: “We are a unique business model and as such needed a partner that understands both our business model and our ethos.

“MVP will support the longer term succession options and at the same time provide solutions on the wider specialist product choice that our brokers need on the placement of their clients policies.”

James McCaffrey, CEO of MVP added: “We see significant synergy between our two businesses which will enhance our broker offering and create efficiencies.

“There is a strong demand for the minority investment model we offer, with over 3,000 independent insurance brokers in the UK, many of whom will be reaching retirement age within the next five years and who may want to take some money off the table but retain majority control.”

Retirement

Co-founder Boakes also praised Randall for being “instrumental” in spotting a gap in the market.

“Many brokers were contemplating succession options but selling out was not always their preferred route,” he explained.

“Ataraxia has grown in this time to become the key provider of tailored succession options in the general commercial broker market. All of the team wish Stuart a long and happy retirement.”

