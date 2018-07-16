Brokerbility targeting up to 10 new members

Network currently in discussions with potential joiners.

The optimal number of Brokerbility members is 36, according to managing director Ian Stutz.

Stutz told Insurance Age that with 26 current members he had been to see three brokers in recent weeks and had a list of 35 to meet in total.

“We are talking to potential brokers but are not prepared to compromise our beliefs,” Stutz said.

“I am confident we’ll get brokers over the line by 1 January.”

Consolidators

The network, which once peaked at 40 members, has seen nine departures in the past 18 months, starting with Cooke & Mason which was bought by PIB in February 2016.

Historically there was a fairly even split between members selling up to consolidators, selling to another Brokerbility member, or seeking external finance such as for an MBO.

However, Stutz accepted that the amount of consolidation had accelerated.

“We’ve got a lot of brokers in the £20m of gross written premium [bracket] which is what I call the sweet spot of consolidators,” he observed. “The number of sales has been larger.”

The effect has been to reduce GWP across the group from a peak of £630m to £525m today.

Stutz pointed out that the amount of GWP lost was still less than the percentage of broker departures due to the growth of ongoing members.

Growth

As to the potential new members he noted that the minimum size was likely to be around £4m to £5m GWP and that age profile was a crucial factor.

“They have got to demonstrate that they are a broker that is going to grow,” he continued. “Not people who will sell in 12 months.

“It is about owners in the early 40s/50s who have a 10 year journey ahead of them and want to use what we have to offer to help them grow.”

The network has always avoided recruiting members that sit “literally right next door to each other”.

While this approach will be maintained Stutz stated that there were no restrictions about new entrants being based in any of its five areas: North East / North West / Midlands / South East / South West.

“If the broker behaves right we don’t mind where they sit,” he confirmed.

Capital

And listed that members must fulfil three criteria: “Treat an insurer as a true partner; that they value and are looking for the best outcome for their customers; that they are committed to organically growing their business by either getting more customers or selling more to their existing customers, not by driving better deals with insurers.”

The network is not currently in talks with any businesses about creating a model to finance Brokerbility being able to buyout members who wish to exit the market.

According to Stutz, if there were a route to capital willing to support the way that the model operates it would look to come up with a solution.

But warned that for now “capital seems to come with a lot of caveats and may impact on our ability to partner with insurers or drive the business in the way we do”.

MBO

Stutz, along with chairman Ashwin Mistry, has previously revealed plans for a management buyout in 2024.

He confirmed that nothing had changed in terms of that future target.

“That is a long way down the road,” he concluded.

“We are far from giving up on where we are going and moving into some sort of endgame.

“What we are saying is that we recognise that we have a lifespan.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.