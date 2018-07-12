Rowett Insurance Broking buys Curwins

The south west broker made the deal for an undisclosed sum.

Rowetts Insurance Brokers, which has offices in St Austell and Plymouth, has bought Plymstock-based Curwins Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

All Curwins staff and its office will remain, with Rowetts closing its Plymouth base and moving staff to the Curwins Plymstock location.

According to Rowett’s, which offers both commercial and personal lines cover, it now writes £6m in GWP each year.

Presence

Managing director Glyn Rowett commented: “We look forward to welcoming staff and customers of Curwins. This purchase reinforces our presence in Devon.”

Curwins owners Dave & Jacqui Winters are exiting the business while the two Curwins staff members will stay.

Rowett added: “Whilst this is a most exciting time for us, the expansion reflects that the business continues to go from strength to strength.

“We look forward to welcoming the existing Curwins clientele and wish to emphasise to all of our customers, old and new, that our level of service will not be affected and will continue to operate at the highest standard.”

