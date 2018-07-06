Turnover soars at Kingsbridge Risk Solutions in 2018

Broker’s post-tax profit also leaps up.

Kingsbridge Risk Solutions has delivered a 25% surge in turnover for the year ended 31 January 2018.

The corporate broker which specialises in insurance for contractors, freelancers and the recruitment and utilities industries achieved £12.12m for the year (2017: £9.69m).

According to a filing at Companies House, profit after tax rose by even more with a 28% leap taking the figure from £3.51m to £4.5m.

Office

During the year the average number of employees rose to 71 from 61 in the previous 12 months. The business also opened an office in London during the period to supplement those in Tewkesbury and Liverpool.

Kingsbridge Risk Solutions is the main trading company of the Kingsbridge Group of companies.

A separate filing for the ultimate holding company, now known as Batson Newco, showed turnover, operating profit and staff levels at similar levels.

However profit after tax came in at £1.25m due to a greater impact from interest and other expenses.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.