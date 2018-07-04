Brokers finally have date for senior managers’ regime

The FCA has published when the Senior Managers & Certification Regime will come into force for brokers and revealed it is developing a directory of financial services workers.

Brokers have until 9 December 2019 to get ready for the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR).

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revealed the implementation date as it published the near final rules for the regime.

Firms can now access the guides to the SM&CR – which replaces the Approved Persons regime - to understand what steps they need to take to prepare for its implementation.

Standards

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision (retail and authorisations) at the FCA, said: “The Senior Managers and Certification Regime sets clear standards for the conduct that consumers and regulators expect from all financial services staff.

“These standards of behaviour are central to the FCA’s priority of promoting healthy cultures in firms.”

The SM&CR aims to:

encourage a culture of staff at all levels taking personal responsibility for their actions

make sure firms and staff clearly understand and can demonstrate where responsibility lies

In March 2018 the British Insurance Brokers’ Association called for an implementation date to help brokers prepare their submissions to the watchdog.

For insurers the regime comes into force on 10 December this year. The FCA originally proposed to extend the rules to all firms including insurance brokers in July last year and the consultation period ended this February.

Directory

In addition, today (4 July), the regulator also noted that it is developing a directory to help consumers and firms check the status and history of individuals working in financial services.

The directory will include all those who hold a Senior Manager position requiring FCA approval and those whose roles require firms to certify that they are fit and proper.

Davidson added: “We’ve listened to feedback from firms and consumers about the importance of being able to check the status of financial services staff. Introducing the directory will make it easier for people to be confident they can find the right people to deal with.”

He continued: “Today’s publications are all about making sure that consumers can interact confidently with financial services professionals by setting clear standards for the behaviour of those individuals, and making available information about their fitness and propriety.”

