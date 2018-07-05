FCA fails to stop clone broker on Facebook

Insurance Age gets page operated by fraudsters removed from the social media site.

Facebook has confirmed that the Facebook page operated by scammers using Car Insurance 4 u’s details has been taken down following an investigation by Insurance Age.

This comes after a warning was issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that fraudsters were using details of authorised motor broker Car Insurance 4 u in order to convince people they worked for a genuine company.

In an interview with Insurance Age, Clive Jones, general manager of Car Insurance 4 u, said that the regulator had been in contact with the social media network to get the page removed.

The page remained up on Facebook until Insurance Age reported it to the social media site.

Delay

A Facebook spokesperson told Insurance Age: “The initial reporting of this page was incorrect which delayed it from being taken down in the first instance, so we’d like to thank Insurance Age for bringing this page to our attention again.

“We encourage people to use our reporting tools so we can investigate and take swift action where necessary.”

The FCA declined to comment on what had gone wrong with regard to how it reported the page or which processes it has in place to deal with similar situations.

Insurance Age understands that this is the first time the regulator has been in contact with Facebook.

The Facebook spokesperson also said: “We care deeply about the safety of people who use Facebook and fraudulent activity is strictly prohibited on the platform.

“This page has now been removed for violating our policies and the administrator’s account has also been disabled.”

Clone

The clone broker was operating from a Facebook page and had a mobile telephone number.

According to Jones, staff had found out about the situation after potential customers had contacted them about quotes they had received on Facebook.

At the time of the interview the scammers had been actively targeting people via the Facebook page for about six weeks.

During that time the Wolverhampton-based broker had received calls and emails from a number of potential clients who had been approached by the scammers via Facebook Messenger.

