Turnover and profits up at Clear Group

Turnover hits £13.9m as the broker continues to find itself at the centre of sale rumours.

Clear Insurance has posted profit before tax of £2.3m for the year ended 31 October 2017 an increase on the £2m achieved in the previous year.

Documents on Companies House showed that turnover also went up to £13.9m from £12.7m in 2016.

Clear made two acquisitions in the 12 months covered by the results. These, Genavco Insurance and Robert Alexander, were reported to have a combined cost of £3.1m.

They followed the deal in March 2017 to buy MPW Insurance Brokers . This remains Clear’s biggest purchase so far and the 2017 results showed an estimated goodwill cost of £9m (subject to earnout).

The directors noted that they hope to complete another £900,000 turnover acquisition in the near future.

The results also revealed that the broker, which was previously loaned £13m by Clydesdale Bank, has £5.8m remaining in the pot to spend on acquisitions.

Pipeline

Directors commented: “Our increasing size and profile, combined with our continued success in integrating acquisitions and delivering satisfactory outcomes for vendors, has led to a much fuller pipeline of more sizeable acquisition projects.”

The group is exploring further sources of funding in order to finance its aims with regard to deals.

During the year Clear has been at the centre of persistent sale rumours.

For sale?

However, this February, CEO Howard Lickens insisted there was no ‘for sale’ sign up at the broker. He revealed that the business has brought in Fenchurch Advisory to assist Clear with its acquisition strategy as it seeks to double GWP by 2022.

In the 2017 Top 100 Independent Brokers listing Clear was placed in the £75m to £99.99m GWP banding.

The latest results document also showed that Clear Group is working with Konsileo to develop a cloud-based computer system. Clear has paid £300,000 for Konsileo shares and convertible loan notes and £200,000 investment in software development costs which has been deferred.

