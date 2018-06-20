Profits up at Thomas Carroll Group in 2017

Broker’s profits rise again this time by 23%.

Thomas Carroll Group has reported a 23% rise in profit after tax to £1.53m for the year ended 31 December 2017.

The double digit increase built on the leap in 2016 when profit after tax hit £1.25m.

According to results filed at Companies House, turnover nudged up by 4% from £9.68m to £10.09m.

Expansion

The Caerphilly-based firm, which has expanded to six offices since the results with a branch in Newport, said the profit growth was a “reflection of solid results from all parts of the group striving to provide an attentive, local, personal service that is second to none”.

The chartered broker also flagged that the group’s retention rate was 93% and that it had seen good premium growth in the insurance business and profitability across the company.

