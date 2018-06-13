PIB buys i2 Healthcare

Consolidator has now made 16 acquisitions since 2016.

PIB has bought Birmingham-based i2 Healthcare.

The move for the specialist corporate healthcare broker comes only two weeks after PIB bought Lincolnshire-based health and safety specialist Lincsafe.

The deal takes PIB up to 16 acquisitions.

According to the consolidator, i2 Healthcare was founded in 2008 and places premiums of around £30m annually for over 80 public and private clients which span a variety of sectors including law, finance, construction, manufacturing and the automotive industry.

Founding directors and shareholders, Paul Brantingham and Simon Derby, will continue as directors of the business.

First

Ryan Brown, CFO for PIB Group, commented: “This is a really exciting acquisition for PIB as it is the first specialist employee benefits business bought by PIB since the group started acquiring in 2016.

“The move will strengthen the group’s existing PIB employee benefits proposition, and given the recent growth in the PMI sector we will be looking to support i2 Healthcare to consolidate its position of strength in this area.”

Brantingham added: “Joining PIB is an important milestone in i2 Healthcare’s ten year history and is a natural progression for us. To be recognised as specialists in our market by PIB and having the opportunity to continue growing through their support is a real endorsement of what we have achieved so far.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.