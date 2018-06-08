UK Broker Awards – last day to enter

Broker of the Year 2017 said the award gave them “armour” and encouraged other firms to enter.

The winner of the Broker if the Year 2017, Square Mile, has encouraged brokers to enter the UK Broker Awards this year.

Today is the last opportunity to enter to win at the 2018 ceremony.

Director Dominic D’Inverno commented: “It has given us more armour about the quality of our pitch. It has all been positive.”

Square Mile took home Broker of the Year, the Customer Service Award, and the Best Employer Award.

D’Inverno also noted that the trio of trophies helped the broker with regards to marketing to existing and new clients.

In addition the awards gave staff a boost and was “reaffirmation that we are doing the right things”.

Recognition

He added: “I would encourage other firms to enter. To get industry recognition was a first for us. It gave us more confidence and puts us higher on the radar.”

The glittering event – which celebrates the best in broking - takes place on 14 September at The Brewery in London.

The ceremony has categories for all types of broker, large or small, personal or commercial, and everything in between so act now and get your forms to us by the end of today.

The categories are as follows, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website:

The Digital Broker Award

Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

Customer Engagement Award The Claims Team Award

The Customer Service Award

High Net Worth Broker Award

Training Award

Schemes Broker of the Year Young

Broker of the Year The

Broker Start-up Award

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

New for 2018: The Cyber Broker Award

