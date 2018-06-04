UK Broker Awards: Deadline extended
Complete and submit your entries by 8 June to be in with a chance of winning.
The UK Broker Awards remains open for entries but only until this Friday (8 June) so be sure to send in your submission to be in with a chance to take the top prizes.
This year the awards, the premier event for recognition in the UK general insurance broking market, offers categories for brokers of all shapes and sizes.
Finish and send in your entries by 8 June for a chance to take home a trophy on the day itself.
The ceremony takes place at The Brewery in London on 14 September so be sure to complete your entries by this Friday.
The categories are as follows, full criteria and entry advice is available on the UK Broker Awards website:
- The Digital Broker Award
- Marketing & Customer Engagement Award
- The Claims Team Award
- The Customer Service Award
- High Net Worth Broker Award
- Training Award
- Schemes Broker of the Year
- Young Broker of the Year
- The Broker Start-up Award
- Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
- New for 2018: The Cyber Broker Award
Don’t delay, submit your forms today.
More on Broker
POLL: COMMISSION DISCLOSURE
Most read
- Higos expands partnership with Allianz after Aviva split
- In Person: Covéa personal lines director Carol Geldard
- In-depth - cyber: Selling cyber
- Close Brothers praises brokers as it deals with nearly 17,000 Alpha cases
- Experts say GRP's pipeline could be hit by Aviva split
- José Manuel González to become Howden Broking Group CEO
- European Commission approves two deals for Ardonagh owners