Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent

I’m often asked if I play rugby, clearly my ‘hidden talent’ has left its mark upon my body. The truth is I’ve trained for and competed in strongman for the last 10 years; in fact I actually won Essex Strongest Man in 2012. These days I just enjoy the training; it’s hard to get hold of fire engines to pull for competition practise. Therefore, powerlifting is becoming my focus and I keep myself at a level where I can qualify for a national meet at any time the desire takes me. As the years have progressed so have my methods. I now train smarter and despite being 37 I’m still getting stronger. This is a lifelong pursuit and I’m in it for the long haul.

Colin Leahey, senior database administrator and data security officer, SEIB Insurance Brokers

Why I chose insurance

I got a ‘job’ in insurance when my previous employer – a telecoms business – closed down. So I decided to build a career in health insurance. There’s more innovation in health insurance than you might think. It’s a sector that’s always evolving and where talent can thrive. And it’s been great – from the company I work for, to the people I have worked for and with, to the clients and intermediaries I engage with. They make each day different, challenging and rewarding.

Paul Moulton, director of SME, Axa PPP healthcare

Pet of the month - Winnie, Reg Hambly Insurance Brokers’ office dog

“Winnie is a six-month-old Blue Staffy pup and has been with us since the day she was brought home. She’s head of security here in the office but enjoys walks along the beach in her breaks.”

On the spot

Isca Barum’s Jessica Wonnacott on travelling the world and winning awards

▶ My favourite book is…

…any book by Cathy Glass. I have not yet read them all but the author is a foster carer and her books are written about the children she cares for and their stories are fabulous.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be a…

…hairdresser. I did qualify to level two, but

quickly worked out at college it just wasn’t

for me.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…well, I would have to say me. If you can’t laugh at yourself who can you laugh at?

▶ The three foods I could not live

without are…

…curry, roast dinner and chocolate.

▶ My dream job would be…

…a job involving travelling the world with

my family.

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…I have two. Being awarded the Young Professional of the Year David Grimley award in 2011 and being a national highly commended Biba Young Professional of the Year 2018.

Jessica Wonnacott, commercial branch manager of Isca Barum Insurance Brokers in Barnstaple